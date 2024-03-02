Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Four American wigeons at Richmond Pond in Richmond and nine more at Lake Onota in Pittsfield where two gadwalls were also spotted. At Corbins Neck in Ashley Falls, a cackling goose was present among a group of Canada geese.

Notable highlights last week included a Townsend’s solitaire in Truro, a whimbrel in West Dennis, a Pacific loon in Provincetown, single tufted ducks in Harwich and Nantucket, a snowy egret in Scituate, a continuing Townsend’s warbler in Cambridge, a continuing Say’s phoebe in Belchertown, and a continuing Western kingbird in Eastham.

Bristol County: A Barrow’s goldeneye at the Cole River Boat Ramp in Swansea and a great egret at Mechanics Pond in Attleborough.

Advertisement

Cape Cod: A Townsend’s solitaire at High Head in Truro, a whimbrel and a willet at West Dennis Beach, a Pacific loon and a glaucous gull at Race Point, a tufted duck at Long Pond in Harwich, and a continuing Western kingbird and a lark sparrow at the National Seashore Park Visitor’s Center in Eastham. Two great egrets at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, eight tree swallows at Race Point, a Northern shrike at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth, an American bittern at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a blue-winged teal at Hallets Mill Pond in Yarmouth Port.

Essex County: An American bittern at Plum Island, a continuing eared grebe at the Little Private Beach on the Marblehead Causeway in Marblehead, a yellow-breasted chat at Nahant Thicket, a common murre near the Beverly Port Marina, and single orange-crowned warblers at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Danvers and the Ipswich River Sanctuary in Topsfield.

Franklin County: A clay-colored sparrow in the North Meadows in Deerfield, and small groups of red crossbills at gate 33 at Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, as well as on North Cross Road in Gill. Two American wigeons were also spotted from the Branch Bridge in New Salem.

Advertisement

Hampden County: A single red-breasted merganser at the Congamond Lakes in Southwick.

Hampshire County: Continued presence of a Say’s phoebe near the Quabbin Reservoir Visitor’s Center in Belchertown, three black vultures soaring over Moody Bridge Road in Hadley, and a red-breasted merganser at the Oxbow Marina in Northampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: A continuing Eurasian wigeon at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs and two Northern shovelers on the same lake, seven killdeer in Vineyard Haven, and a common raven in the Wasque area.

Middlesex County: A red-necked grebe at Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield, a continuing Townsend’s warbler on the Alewife Linear Park Bike Path in Cambridge, two canvasback at Eel Pond in Melrose, a cackling goose at Warner’s Pond in Concord, a red-throated loon at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, two Northern shovelers at the Horn Pond Recreation Area in Woburn, and an orange-crowned warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Nantucket: A great egret near the Nantucket Life Saving Museum, a continuing dickcissel at a feeder at 215 Madaket Road in Madaket, a tufted duck visible from the Horse Farm Lookout at Hummock Pond, a whimbrel at Masquetuck Reservation near Quaise, and a lark sparrow in the vicinity of Low Beach.

Norfolk County: Single Virginia rails at McCarthy Park in Medfield and Beaver Pond Recreation Area in Franklin, a short-eared owl at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, and a vesper sparrow at Ward’s Fields in Sharon.

Advertisement

Plymouth County: A redhead at the Billington Sea in Plymouth, 108 red knots at Plymouth Beach, a snowy egret in the marsh near Scituate Harbor, and two sandhill cranes at Leland Farm in East Bridgewater.

Suffolk County: A pileated woodpecker at the Allandale Woods Reservation in West Roxbury, two Virginia rails, a red-shouldered hawk, and a winter wren at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, single lesser black-backed gulls at the Boston Fish Pier and at Jamaica Pond in Jamaica Plain, three semipalmated plovers and a greater yellowlegs at the Belle Isle Reservation in East Boston, a continuing Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, and a Barrow’s goldeneye and a razorbill at Castle Island in Boston Harbor.

Worcester County: Two Barrow’s goldeneyes seen from the Mass Central Rail Trail in West Boylston, three sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, four lesser scaups at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area in Bolton, a white-winged crossbill near the summit of Mount Watatic in Ashburnham, eight red crossbills at the Birch Hill Wildlife Management Area in Winchendon, and four black vultures in Uxbridge.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.

















Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.