Person dies after fire breaks out at three-family home in Chicopee

When firefighters arrived, they went inside and attacked the fire, which was contained to the first floor, the statement said.

Firefighters responded to the area of 89 Southwick St. after a passerby reported seeing smoke at 9:39 a.m., the State fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

A person and a dog died in a fire at a three-family home in Chicopee Saturday morning, the State fire marshal’s office said.

Firefighters also found the body of an adult inside the home, the statement said.

There was no other person inside the home at the time. A cat was rescued, however.

An autopsy will be performed by the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of the person’s death, the statement said.

“Our hearts go out to the family after this tragedy,” Lynn Fire Chief Daniel P. Stamborski said in the statement. “It’s a sad day for them and our community.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious, the statement said.

