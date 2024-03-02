‘It’s like a pilgrimage’: Sullivan’s Castle Island opens for the season, marking start of spring

Although the sky threatened rain in the early afternoon with temperatures mostly in the 40s, many sipped cold drinks and ate vanilla ice cream cones to celebrate the unofficial beginning of spring.

It was the storied South Boston landmark’s reopening after its annual winter hiatus.

A steady stream of customers strolled out of Sullivan’s Castle Island restaurant Saturday morning with arms full of hot dogs, clam strips, crinkle-cut fries, and raspberry lime rickeys.

At an outside picnic table, 2-year-old Johnny Macmaster chewed on a fried clam strip before deciding he liked french fries better.

“He’s at a picky stage right now,” said his mother, Kim Macmaster, of Marshfield..

She and her husband, Tim, had brought their two children — Johnny and Timmy, 5 — to Sullivan’s, which to them, means springtime has begun.

“Growing up, I used to come here all the time,” said Tim Macmaster, who’s originally from Boston.

“This was on my bucket list.” Debbie Broderick from South Boston said after being the first customer to get a meal at Sullivan’s on Castle Island on opening day. She got there at 9 a.m. and waited for the doors to open Saturday at 10 a.m. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Sully’s, as it is affectionately known, kicked off its 73rd year Saturday, and assistant general manager William Cummings said that this year’s opening day was the most successful it’s been in years, especially after the pandemic cut into business.

“It finally feels kind of normal,” said Cummings, 23.

The restaurant closed for winter on Dec. 3 and announced Saturday’s opening on Monday with a Facebook video showing boxes of hot dogs being delivered.

Inside the establishment, staff members called numbers and customers perused a Sully’s merchandise table displaying sweatshirts, including green ones for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Behind the counter, Harry Markarian, 68, greeted new patrons and laughed with old friends. He’s worked at Sully’s for 54 years and remembers the days of memorizing orders instead of typing them into a computer system.

“You’d wait on as many customers as you could remember their orders,” he said. “I could do seven or eight orders at the same time.”

When Markarian started working at Sully’s, hot dogs costed a dime each, but now they go for $3.15, he said.

“Now, instead of working with people my age, it’s the great-grandkids [of the Sullivans],” he said. “There are people whose mothers worked here and now they work here.”

Markarian recommends ordering a lobster roll, french fries, and a raspberry lime rickey — which is “to die for,” he said. Customers also can’t go wrong with a hot dog, double cheeseburger, or a milkshake, he said.

It must be spring if Sullivan’s on Castle Island opened. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Cradling a hot cup of clam chowder outside, Mike Walsh, 73, of South Boston, said he worked at Sully’s as a teenager in the 1960s.

He sat at a picnic table with his son Ryan Walsh, 37, and 14-month-old grandson Mac, who stared at the airplanes flying overhead into Logan International Airport.

“It’s like a pilgrimage,” Mike Walsh said of bringing the younger generations back to his old haunt.

When asked if he comes to Sully’s annually, he chuckled.

“We come here like once a week,” he replied.

A seagull swooped down on a french fry left on a table at Sullivan’s on Castle Island on opening day. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

On the other end of the spectrum, Marley Sullivan, 23 — despite her apropos last name — was visiting the restaurant for the first time Saturday.

“It’s the start of summer in my mind right now,” said Sullivan, licking a vanilla ice cream cone.

Originally from New Hampshire, Sullivan moved to Dorchester last September, she said.

“I love it. I love living here,” she said, sitting on a bench with friends. “I’m so excited to go to the beach this summer, so I’m sure this place will be a staple.”

Bruin, an English bulldog enjoys a hot dog at Sullivan’s on Castle Island, fed by his owner. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The seagulls hovering above Sully’s scouting for stray fries weren’t the only animals grabbing a bite to eat.

Jerry Crane, 58, of Dorchester, crouched down next to his very eager English bulldog, Bruin, outside the restaurant and fed him a plain hot dog, which was scarfed down in seconds.

“This is his treat,” Crane said. “When we get out of the car, he runs right up here. He knows what’s coming.”

