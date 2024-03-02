Man found dead in water at park in Plymouth

Foul play is not suspected, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was found in the water near 255 Water St., Plymouth police said in a statement.

A man was found dead at Nelson Memorial Park in Plymouth Saturday morning, officials said.

Police said they received a report of an “unresponsive male party facedown in the water” at about 8:30 a.m. The district attorney’s office said the 911 call reported the man was in the marsh, “in a small body of water along Water Street.”

Responding officers found the man who had appeared “to have been there for some time,” police said.

Advertisement

He was pronounced dead by EMS, according to the police.

“At this time there is no concern to the public,” police said.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is set to determine the man’s cause and manner of death, according to the district attorney’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by Plymouth police and State Police, police said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.