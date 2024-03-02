Live ordnance fished out of Charles River in Needham successfully detonated, police say

They pulled up “what appeared to be an unexploded ordnance and placed it on the sidewalk,” the statement said.

Around 6 p.m., people were magnet fishing on Kendrick Street near the Newton town line, Needham police said in a statement.

Needham police and the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad detonated a a live ordnance that was fished out of the Charles River on Friday, police said on Facebook.

An ordnance is a piece of military artillery and ammunition. Police did not say what the type of ordnance was found.

Police and firefighters from both Needham and Newton responded to the scene just off Route 128. The State Police bomb squad was also called in, the statement said.

The street was closed, and an area secured. Video broadcast by WCVB-TV showed several emergency vehicles with flashing lights in the area.

Area residents received a public safety alert that a “controlled detonation” of a live ordnance would be conducted near 135 Pine St. “A loud explosion may be heard in the area,” the alert said.

Needham police said the detonation was successful.

“There is currently no threat to the public and the incident appears to be isolated,” police said.

Kendrick Street was reopened to traffic.

No further information was released.