Nikki Haley is campaigning in Needham on Saturday. Here’s what that says about her campaign.

In reality, Massachusetts may just be another nail in her campaign’s nearly finished coffin.

The state party’s delegate rules offer incentive to campaign here. It’s rich with independent voters , who can vote in any party’s primary. The state is also plain rich-rich: Even if voters don’t turn out, deep-pocketed donors often do.

On paper, Massachusetts could be fertile ground to help sustain Nikki Haley’s quixotic bid for the GOP presidential nomination against Donald Trump.

Haley’s decision to steer her campaign to a tony Boston suburb this weekend with a dual fundraiser and rally underscores the long odds — and tough math — the former South Carolina governor faces entering Super Tuesday, when voters here and 14 states will cast ballots in what may be the last gasp of choice in the GOP primary.

Massachusetts’ Republican base, while diminished, largely still stands with Trump, who easily won the primary here in 2016 and 2020. Her campaign stop in Needham on Saturday aside, Haley has largely not invested money, time, or operations here. And even should she over-perform on Tuesday, Massachusetts’ return of delegates is small: It offers 40 of the total 854 available on Tuesday.

Under state party rules, it’s possible Haley could walk away with none of the 40. If one candidate captures more than 50 percent of the vote, he or she sweeps the state’s delegates. But if no one hits that threshold, the party then awards the delegates proportionally to anyone who receives 10 percent or more of the vote.

The possibility of losing but still capturing some delegates helps explain why Haley would invest time campaigning here. But polls suggest she faces long odds in actually doing so: A Suffolk University poll this month showed Trump claiming 55 percent of support from likely GOP primary voters.

“She coalesces that group of the never-Trump, country club Republican-type. She gives those people a focal point,” said Wendy Wakeman, a Massachusetts-based GOP strategist, said of Haley. “But I don’t see her campaign having done anything to think she’s going to make a bigger impact in Massachusetts than she’s made anywhere else.”

Those headwinds, of course, have not grounded Haley yet. Despite mounting primary losses, including in her home state, Haley has pressed on, vowing to offer an alternative to both Trump and President Biden and urging voters to embrace making “America normal again.”

She’s hopped from state to state throughout the week, with appearances in Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Virginia, and elsewhere. Her campaign said Friday it raised $12 million in February. Before rallying at the Sheraton Needham Hotel on Saturday, she huddled with donors in a fundraiser hosted by New Balance chairman Jim Davis, former state budget chief Mike Heffernan, and others, helping pull in more money to sustain the campaign, if need be.

“There’s no reason for Nikki to go anywhere [but stay in the race]. She has the right message, the right tone,” said Jennifer Nassour, a former state GOP chair and one of Haley’s leading Massachusetts surrogates.

“What I hear from people all the time, especially from Republicans, in November is: ‘Our vote doesn’t matter. Our choices are crap.’ But right now [in the primary] there is an opportunity to shape the future,” Nassour said. For Haley, she added, “it’s not about winning the state. It’s about delegate math.”

Nassour said roughly 2,000 people had registered to come to Saturday’s rally, the only public campaign event Haley has held in the state since launching her campaign a year ago.

That her campaign chose Needham — a wealthy suburb that, like most of the state, includes predominantly unenrolled voters — was more about logistics than any political strategy, she said. The town is tucked between I-95 and the Massachusetts Turnpike, making it a more convenient location than, say, downtown Boston.

Still, a lone event held effectively on the eve of primary is unlikely to generate the energy or support Haley’s campaign would otherwise need, said Rob Gray, a Republican strategist and an adviser to the late John McCain’s 2008 presidential bid.

“You have to spend money on advertising and a campaign operation and likely outspend your opponent by a significant margin to surpass them,” Gray said. “And Nikki Haley’s spending close to zero in Massachusetts.”

Haley’s campaign said it launched a “seven-figure” ad buy across Super Tuesday states, with spots appearing on cable and digital platforms. But a spokesperson did not say how much was directed to Massachusetts, compared to other states.

Haley, however, has another problem, Gray said: Massachusetts’ bloc of independent voters — the largest share of any state in the country — has historically shown a fondness for more liberal Republicans. And Haley, a self-described “unapologetically pro-life” conservative, is “not a liberal Republican,” he said.

“She’s not even a good fit in Massachusetts,” Gray said. “She’s trying to keep her tank filled with gas, in the form of donations, and just keep her car on the road going 10 miles per hour toward the finish line, hoping that Trump crashes into a ditch.”

Thomas Hodgson, a former Bristol County sheriff and chair of Trump’s Massachusetts campaign, said Tuesday’s vote here is important to help unify the state’s GOP apparatus behind the former president ahead of November. Yes, Massachusetts Republicans are “a little more moderate” than elsewhere, he said but “I don’t think it’s going to matter”

“It’s not her time,” Hodgson said of Haley. “It’s not meant to happen.”

Haley supporters here, however, have hope, if not a sliding scale of what counts as success. Beth Childs, the chair of Brookline’s local Republican committee and a Haley supporter, said keeping Trump under 50 percent of the vote would be “incredible,” as would be, of course, an outright victory.

“The expectations are that Trump is going to walk away with every state and the nomination,” Childs said. “Anything she does at this point is a win.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.