Dry Winds Could Spread Texas Wildfires Over the Weekend

The National Weather Service forecast “critical fire weather conditions” on Saturday and Sunday, and urged residents to refrain from outdoor activities that might generate sparks or flames over the weekend.

“When you look at the damages that have occurred here, it’s just completely gone, nothing left but ashes on the ground,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Those who are affected by this have gone through utter devastation.”

Wildfires burning out of control in the Texas Panhandle have left a path of devastation, with up to 500 structures destroyed as of Friday and ranchers facing crippling losses of cattle and grazing lands. Officials warned that warm, windy and dry weather was expected to return over the weekend and could fan the flames.

Advertisement

Already, one death has been confirmed, a second has been reported by family members and several firefighters have been injured, officials said.

New questions were being raised about the origins of the biggest blaze, known as the Smokehouse Creek fire, which has charred more than 1 million acres of land and become the largest wildfire on record in Texas history.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Lawyers for property insurers and landowners have asked an electric company to preserve a fallen power pole that they believe could have ignited the fire, which remained only 15% contained Friday.

On Friday, a homeowner near the town of Canadian, Texas, whose house was burned filed what appeared to be the first lawsuit related to the wildfires against Xcel Energy, which operates power lines throughout the area. The suit said the fire had been caused by a utility pole that fell in high winds, and blamed the utility for having “negligently inspected and maintained” the pole.

The suit appeared to be one of many to come. Salem Abraham, who owns 3,500 acres of hay land that burned outside of Canadian, said he and several other landowners were finalizing a separate suit that they expected to file later this month against the utility.

Advertisement

State officials have said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

A brief period of light precipitation slowed expansion of the fires Thursday and Friday, but the forecast for dry, windy weather prompted warnings for Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

Five fires were still active in the area as of Friday afternoon, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Three of them were more than 50% contained, authorities said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.