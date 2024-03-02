Two cheers for Boston’s bid to overhaul White Stadium

I was surprised to read Adrian Walker’s comment that White Stadium “isn’t especially close to an MBTA stop” in his commentary “Stadium renovation would be welcome, but there’s much more to consider” (Page A3, Feb 22). Forest Hills Station on the Orange Line is just a mile and a half on foot; Green Street Station is only a mile away. There are multiple bus lines that run past the stadium, with stops just steps away. On game day, extra buses could be scheduled for direct runs to the stadium from not only these stops but also the many commuter rail and subway stops nearby. Local roads could be closed off to non-neighborhood private traffic during the events.

Advertisement

There are many thousands of local residents of all races, ethnicities, incomes, and backgrounds who would be thrilled to attend a professional soccer event in the city rather than having to drive to a distant suburb, as I did when helping to organize a local and diverse youth soccer program.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Kudos to Mayor Michelle Wu for seizing a realistic opportunity to improve this long-neglected jewel in the heart of Boston.

Alan Wright

Roslindale





Stadium has been a ‘dump’ for decades. Why block this rare chance to revive it?

In his commentary on a lawsuit filed by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy against Mayor Michelle Wu and others over a plan to transform White Stadium, in Franklin Park, into the home of a women’s professional soccer team, Adrian Walker writes that the plaintiffs’ “concerns can’t be sacrificed for the sake of speed.”

Speed? Boston students have suffered without an adequate sports facility for 40 years, since the fire that left White Stadium derelict. Walker himself acknowledges that “it has been a dump for as long as anyone can remember.” Proposals to renovate the site have come and gone while the cost to do so has skyrocketed. A call by the city last year for bids to overhaul the stadium brought only one proposal, for a public-private partnership, and according to Niki Griswold’s front-page news story (“Suit targets White Stadium renovation,” Feb. 22), “the plaintiffs argue that the inclusion of any private enterprise is a nonstarter.”

Advertisement

Apparently, the continued status quo of squalor is preferable to a financially viable yet less-than-perfect solution. Yes, by all means let’s see how taking more time, limited by public funding, produces a preferable outcome.

Alan Cohen

Brookline