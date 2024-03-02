Some see Wu’s vision for city taking shape, others see it looming

A them vs. us attitude has sunk many a political career in Boston and harms the city. A neighborhood’s voice may not always be the best voice, but shutting those voices out, by seeking to allow developers to build more “as of right,” runs counter to a democracy. Boston is not a fiefdom; it’s a glorious municipality where old and new residents can collaborate with their elected officials to make life here the best it can be.

The article “Despite political risk, Wu pushes ahead with a zoning overhaul” (Page A1, Feb. 21) raises questions over whether Mayor Michelle Wu is taking too heavy-handed an approach to changing the city’s zoning rules. It seems that Wu believes she has a mandate to do whatever she deems necessary, even if it means discounting the views of residents, to press the process forward.

Advocates who work on such issues as zoning, White Stadium, speed humps, and bike lanes would say that, contrary to the mayor’s claim, she and her team have not “consistently solicited community input.”

Wu’s comment that “change is scary” is condescending. The city’s residents are not all children. We have seen immense change in our city over the last decades, but the idea that change should be the purview of a single administration, or person, is anathema.

Anastasia Lyman

Jamaica Plain





Mayor is thinking about how city can work better for all

I wish to voice my support for Mayor Wu and the leadership of the Boston Planning and Development Agency. This is the first time that there is a concerted effort in our city to overhaul the zoning regulations, advance community engagement with the Squares + Streets initiative, and bring the planning process under the oversight of the mayor and City Council.

Impact Advisory Groups would continue to bring community leaders to the table to discuss and call for neighborhood benefits and raise concerns about mitigating the impacts of new development. The IAG is working effectively in the South End, where I have lived for more than 50 years.

I was born in Boston, and my grandparents came here as immigrants in 1906, living many years in the West End. We remember how that neighborhood was demolished in 1958 without any community input.

Wu has a long history of thinking about how Boston could work better for all. She has focused on affordable housing. She started her public service as an intern in the Menino administration, where she helped figure out how to streamline the city licensing process. She published her own report on reforming the BPDA while she was a member of City Council in 2019. And now she is taking action to be an effective mayor.

Benjamin Siegel

Boston





Opposition to reforms is stirred by a number of concerns

I appreciate the Globe’s giving attention to the Wu administration’s rezoning efforts and community responses to these efforts. However, while noting opposition to the rezoning, the article could have dug deeper into why many Bostonians object to the mayor’s plan.

The article suggests that the opposition is simply a repetition of longtime conflicts between individual neighborhoods and citywide reforms. However, much of the opposition is based on other issues.

Community residents have raised concerns at public meetings of the BPDA over the potential displacement of renters, loss of local small businesses, lack of protection for historic buildings, and lack of truly affordable housing under the rezoning plan. Others believe that specific rezoning initiatives, such as Squares + Streets, have been issued with limited opportunity for community input.

Concerns are largely directed at the plan’s details and implementation, which opponents contend are inconsistent with, and will not achieve, the administration’s broad goals of more affordable housing, climate resilience, greater government transparency, and more community involvement. Indeed, the Boston Preservation Alliance, in a Feb. 29 letter to the mayor, expressed concern that “current city and BPDA practices [lacked] the transparency, public engagement, and justification that” Wu’s campaign promised.

Boston’s residents are waiting to see a closer examination of the mayor’s proposed plans, the process around them, and the intended goals.

Eugene Radwin

Roslindale