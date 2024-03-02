No. 11 Winchester puts in Strong showing to upset No. 6 Arlington in Division 1 boys’ hockey tourney

Emerick, a junior, stayed large to cut down the angle and deny a chance in front. Strong collected the rebound and found his outlet to Luke Sardone. The sophomore raced up the ice and connected with Strong in the slot for the winner.

Winchester goaltender Aiden Emerick made the save on one end. Seven seconds later, senior captain David Strong ended it at the other.

Visiting No. 11 Winchester outlasted No. 6 Arlington, 3-2, in double overtime in the second round of the Division 1 tournament at Ed Burns Arena. The Red & Black (14-9-1) will face the winner of No. 3 Catholic Memorial (14-4-3) and No. 14 BC High (10-10-1) in the state quarterfinals (day, site, time TBA).

Advertisement

His second goal of the game and 13th of the season, none of Strong’s goals were more momentous than the one that capped an instant classic.

“I knew he was going to put it right on my stick,” said Strong. “Goalie was coming across, I saw a little hole, and put it there.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Emerick made 38 saves, including several phenomenal one in overtime to keep the Red & Black afloat.

“You’re locked in, you’ve just gotta love it,” said Emerick. “I trust my team. I trust that if I make the saves, they’ll score, and they’ve proven it multiple times.”

In the first period, Strong used a power move to create space in the slot and finished blocker-side. Junior Chris McCarthy doubled the Red & Black advantage a minute later.

“He’s just a beast, man,” said Winchester coach Geno Khachadourian said of Strong. “He’s so big and strong and doesn’t stop, he just outmuscles people. Nobody takes the puck off of his stick.”

With 4 minutes to play, Spy Ponders freshman JP Messuri redirected a spinning chance from sophomore Evan Jones into the back of the net. Jones scored 40 seconds later, teeing up a tally five seconds into a power play to tie the contest for Arlington (17-4-3) with 3:31 remaining.

Advertisement

Arlington Catholic 4, Pope Francis 2 — Patrick Clair put on a show, stopping 46 shots as the No. 18 Cougars (11-11-1) stunned No. 2 Pope Francis (16-6-0) for a second-round upset at Olympia Rink in Springfield. Stephen Constantine tallied twice and Tyler Heldenbergh and Matt Poirier each lit the lamp once for AC.

St. John’s Prep 7, Wellesley 1 — Cooper Hosmer and Jake Vana each tallied twice as the top-seeded Eagles (19-3-0) cruised to a second-round win at Essex Sports Center.

Division 2

Masconomet 4, Canton 2 — Senior Ben Merrill recorded two goals, senior captain Anthony Cerbone and senior Johnny Mireault scored, and senior goalie Chris Sacco had 36 saves for the No. 15 Chieftains (15-7-0) in a second-round shocker to send the defending champs No. 2 Bulldogs (16-5-2) packing at the Zapustas Rink.

“We know how we can play when we can commit to systems,” said Masconomet coach Andrew Boepple. “Coming in as the underdog, a lot of the pressure is on them to defend the state championship.”

Masconomet fell into a 4-1 hole in their first-round game, coming from behind to upend Hopkinton, 5-4, in overtime. “We just felt like we could come back,” said Boepple. “We did it the other day, we stuck with the game plan.”

The Cinderella squad advances to the state quarterfinals, where they’ll face No. 10 Duxbury (day, site, time TBA).

Advertisement

Duxbury 5, Malden Catholic 1 — Brady Walsh tallied a hat trick as the No. 10 Dragons (12-8-4) skated to a second-round win at The Bog.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Senior Jay Carter netted a hat trick and junior goalie Jason Swaim made 16 saves for the No. 3 Patriots (18-4-0) in the second-round win against No. 19 Whitman-Hanson (11-9-2) at the Edge Sports Center in Bedford.

Newburport 4, Gloucester 2 — Senior forwards Colby Arel and Will Palermino scored first-period goals for the No. 5 Clippers (18-4-1), and freshman Luke MacIsaac netted the winner with 8:46 left in the second-round win against the No. 12 Fishermen (11-9-2) at the Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Woburn 2, North Andover 0 — Logan Roderick posted a shutout as the No. 4 Tanners (14-5-1) claimed a second round victory at O’Brien Rink. Darby Ciavardone and Brian McEleney tallied for the victors.

Division 3

Marblehead 3, Methuen 1 — Hogan Sedky potted a pair of goals and Charlie Grenier recorded an empty-netter in a second-round win at Rockett Arena for the No. 6 Magicians (14-9-1).

Pembroke 2, Grafton 0 — Senior forward Brandon Perry and sophomore Kevin Murrin scored for the No. 8 Titans (13-5-4) and junior goalie Kyle Ready (31 saves) posted his second shutout of the tournament against the No. 9 Gators (13-6-1) in the second-round win at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Scituate 6, Watertown 1 — Senior captain James Sullivan potted two goals for the third-seeded Sailors (17-5-2) in the second-round victory against the No. 19 Raiders (8-12-2) at the Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Advertisement

West Springfield 5, Lynnfield 2 — Gavin Hall tallied twice and Jack Reed potted the winner as the No. 20 Terriers (13-8-0) shocked the No. 4 Pioneers (11-10-1) in a Sweet 16 game at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink. Owen Hall added three assists.

Division 4

Sandwich 6, Gardner 3 — Sophomore Ty Creighton and senior Chris Cardillo each recorded two goals and an assist in the second-round win for the No. 4 Blue Knights (19-4-1) against the No. 20 Wildcats (15-7) at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

NEPSAC

Dexter Southfield 3, Phillips Andover 1 — Senior Cullen Emery scored twice, and junior Tyler Hamilton added a power-play goal in the third period for the No. 3 Dex (21-10-2) in a Large School bracket semifinal victory. They’ll face No. 5 Kent School in Sunday’s final (2:30 p.m.) at Harvard’s Bright Arena.

Canterbury 3, Pomfret 2 — Junior Max Pitts had 16 saves and Jake Stevens, Sam Ciappa, and Patrick Heslin scored for the No. 3 Saints (20-11-3) in the Small School bracket semifinal victory. Canterbury will face No. 1 Rivers in the final Sunday (noon) at Harvard’s Bright Arena.

Lenny Rowe contributed to this report.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.