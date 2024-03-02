Respected and admired high school basketball official Don McGillicuddy died after collapsing during tournament game

The boys’ basketball tournament game between Watertown and Shawsheen was scheduled to follow, but was postponed to Saturday afternoon.

As the 56-year-old from Lowell was rushed from Watertown Middle School to Mount Auburn Hospital he suffered a second heart attack and was pronounced dead, according to his longtime friend and fellow official John Rafferty.

With 37 seconds remaining in Friday’s MIAA Division 3 first-round girls’ basketball matchup between Old Rochester and host Watertown, veteran official Don McGillicuddy collapsed.

“Donnie was a tough city kid,” said Rafferty, who met McGillicuddy at an early age before he went on to play football, basketball, and baseball at Greater Lowell Tech.

“He grew up in a tough neighborhood and never lost that work ethic. The way he was going to better himself was through sports, and he did. He worked hard and was always willing to give back to others. He helped a lot of officials develop. He had a very sharp city wit, but was very lovable at the same time. He will be missed.”

McGillicuddy became an official 24 years ago and quickly rose in the ranks, earning assignments in the state semifinals and finals over the past two decades. He was twice president of IAABO Board 95 in Lowell and worked with Rafferty assigning games for the Dual County League and other schools. He was employed with the Lowell Housing Authority.

“Our IAABO family will not be the same without him,” Board 95 president Jim Donnelly wrote on Facebook. “There are no words for the legacy he has left on the Board. His shining personality will live in our hearts.”

Also an avid golfer, McGillicuddy was on the executive committee at Long Meadow Golf Club in Lowell. His good friend Larry Kelleher, a former MIAA tournament director and a retired official with nearly 50 years of experience, was in attendance at the club Saturday when 65 people gathered to honor his memory and lower the club’s flag to half mast.

“[McGillicuddy] was larger than life, and just a good person,” said Kelleher. “As a basketball referee, his skills were impeccable. He had very good knowledge of the rules and their implementation, but he would also add common sense to situations, which I’d say was his biggest strength. The coaches liked him, and the players liked him, because of his ability to interact with people.”

McGillicuddy’s daughter, Erica, lives in New Hampshire and his son, Wayne, is the head football coach and the assistant athletic director at The Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn., having led the program to back-to-back Mike Silipo Class A bowl championships.

A wake is tentatively scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Fay McCabe Funeral Home in Lowell. Funeral services will be private.

The MIAA expressed its condolences to the family of Don McGillicuddy, and promised to provide support to officials, members schools, student-athletes, coaches, and fans affected by the tragedy.

In a statement, the Watertown Public Schools said it was deeply saddened the collapse of a game official in the final seconds of Friday night’s games. Staff cleared the gym of students and spectators while a Watertown athletic trainer, officers from the Watertown Police Department, and members of the community rendered aid.

‘‘We are thankful to everyone who provided medical assistance to the official and supported fans in the moments after this incident,” the school wrote. “We understand that this incident was unsettling for those in attendance. School administrators spoke with students and families in the minutes after the game and counselors will be available for students on Monday.”