Bruins at Islanders: After Thursday’s win, Boston looks to make regulation wins a habit

They’re in new York to take on the Islanders, who sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division, six points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. New York has won two games in a row on the road.

The Bruins are 3-2-5 in their last 10 games but managed to earn a regulation win for the first time since Feb. 8, beating the Golden Knights 5-4 on Thursday thanks to a Morgan Geekie hat trick.

Boston currently sits second in the Atlantic Division behind the Panthers as they look to regain their early-season form, with no new additions to the injury report.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. Here’s your preview.

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: UBS Arena, Elmont, N.Y.

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -135. O/U: 5.5.

BRUINS

Season record: 35-12-14. vs. spread: 30-31. Over/under: 30-31

Last 10 games: 3-2-5. vs. spread: 2-8. Over/under: 5-5

ISLANDERS

Season record: 25-20-14. vs. spread: 29-30. Over/under: 32-24, 3 pushes

Last 10 games: 5-3-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Boston 204, NY Islanders 174

Goals allowed: Boston 166, NY Islanders 196

Power play: Boston 23.5%, NY Islanders 22.4%

Penalty minutes: Boston 615, NY Islanders 447

Penalty kill: Boston 81.6%, NY Islanders 71.3%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.5%, NY Islanders 51.0%

Stat of the day: In the Bruins’ win on Thursday, all five goals were scored by players 25 years old or younger.

Notes: It took the Boston Bruins every second of 60 regulation minutes to close out their Thursday win over the Vegas Golden Knights and snap a streak of six consecutive games that needed overtime or a shootout to be decided. ... “Sometimes, you’ve got to fight and battle through it,” Bruins forward Charlie Coyle said. “Maybe it takes a grind-it-out kind of game until the very end to get over that (streak), and that’s what happened (on Thursday). It’s always nice when you can grab two points and learn from it as well.” ... The Islanders have won consecutive road games following a 1-3-2 skid and return home looking to build upon a 5-3 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... Brock Nelson scored twice in the latest victory to lead New York, which overcame losing 2-0 and 3-2 leads to win and climbed within five points of Philadelphia for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

