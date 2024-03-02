Bruins can’t fight back after Kyle Palmieri’s first-period natural hat trick starts ball rolling for Islanders

Like, longer than the rush hour wait on the Queensboro Bridge.

ELMONT, N.Y. — It was a long night on the Island.

The Bruins absorbed one of their worst losses of the season Saturday night, a 5-1 beatdown at the hands of Islanders at UBS Arena.

Boston (35-13-14) was more passive than aggressive against Patrick Roy’s desperate New York club that is scratching and clawing to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Islanders (26-20-14) took advantage of a Boston club that was too often too late getting back, gave up too many odd-man rushes, and most confounding, refused to clear bodies out in front of beleaguered goalie Linus Ullmark.

The road only gets tougher over the next week as the Bruins face the surging Maple Leafs twice sandwiched around a visit from the Oilers.

The Bruins lacked juice from the start, with the Islanders jumping all over the visitors from the first drop of the puck.

Looking out of sorts and slow afoot, the Bruins did too much watching and not enough pushing as the Islanders bolted to a 3-0 lead, courtesy of Long Island homeboy Kyle Palmieri.

The Smithtown, N.Y., native connected for a natural hat trick in the first 13 minutes.

Palmieri struck first when Noah Dobson snuck a pass past Mason Lohrei as the Boston defenseman went for the pick-6 at the blue line. Palmieri collected it and went in alone on Ullmark, beating the goalie under the glove with a wrister from the dot.

Palmieri banged home his second with James van Riemsdyk in the box for holding.

Bo Horvat fired a shot from the bumper that Ullmark kicked right to an unmarked Palmieri, who easily deposited it in.

Ullmark made a nifty save on a Kyle MacLean break in off a giveaway by Derek Forbort to temporarily stop the hemorrhaging.

The hats started flying at 12:19 when Palmieri connected for his third of the game and 18th on the season.

Ryan Pulock moved in on Ullmark’s left and landed a wrister, but again Palmieri, with no white sweaters near him, potted the easy rebound.

To add injury to insult, the Bruins lost center Pavel Zacha during the opening 20 minutes, and he did not return.

It didn’t get any prettier in the second for the Bruins, who went down, 5-0, before finally showing some offensive life.

Anders Lee made it 4-0 and his goal had a familiar look to Palmieri’s tallies.

Palmieri and J.G. Pageau worked a two-on-one, with Ullmark blocking Pageau’s bid, only to have the rebound leak out to the slot where Lee, who had shed Jake DeBrusk’s backcheck, sent it into the open net.

Brock Nelson made it 5-0 when he went top shelf off his own rebound from the slot.

Nelson’s team-high 28th of the season followed the theme of the night, an Islander barreling down the slot without fear of physical retribution.

Boston got on the board when emergency call-up Marc McLaughlin scored his first goal in two seasons.

Charlie McAvoy bolted up the middle on an odd-man rush and dished to van Riemsdyk, who slipped it to McLaughlin for a one-time sizzler past Ilya Sorokin.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.