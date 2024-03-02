Billerica native Marc McLaughlin excited to get another shot with the Bruins

McLaughlin was summoned by the Bruins on an emergency basis Friday to fill Justin Brazeau’s spot in the lineup. He played on the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Jakub Lauko against the Islanders.

“I’m jacked up to be here,” the Billerica native said following the Bruins’ morning skate Saturday at UBS Arena. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work in Providence and it’s good to see that paying off and being up here and hopefully I’ll help the team win.”

Brazeau is dealing with “day-to-day soreness,” according to Jim Montgomery and the coach expects him back for Monday’s tilt in Toronto.

This is the third varsity call-up in as many seasons for McLaughlin, the versatile forward who has six goals and 11 points in 53 games for the Baby Bruins this season.

The former Boston College standout and 2022 Olympian had three goals in 13 previous NHL games.

“Just playing a solid two-way game, 200-foot game, playing hard, taking care of the details,” said McLaughlin of his focus in the AHL this season. “I think I’ve done a good job with that.”

Montgomery has come away impressed during his experiences with McLaughlin over the past two years.

“He’s a very conscientious young man who is very detail oriented, really cares about playing the right way and brings a lot of habits and details to our lineup,” said the coach. “Again, another guy that’s played a lot of center and can win draws for us, too. That’s a huge benefit.”

McLaughlin said Montgomery’s message was a simple one.

“Just to take care of the details, stick to my game, stick to my identity. So, I’m going to do that and try to help the team,” said McLaughlin, who said he was getting ready for his pregame meal when word came down that he was going up.

“Yeah, it was pretty surreal, really exciting,” he said. “Called my parents, let them know.”

The nerves will always be there to a point, but McLaughlin said familiarity with the system and a lot of the players helps.

“Every time you come here, you’re a little bit more comfortable than the last time, so just take those games that you played already and go from there,” he said.

Familiar face

Patrick Roy replaced the fired Lane Lambert as Islanders coach Jan. 20 and was 6-5-3 entering Saturday’s game. The one-time Bruins nemesis is a favorite of Montgomery, who grew up cheering for the Canadiens and later was Roy’s teammate with the blue, blanc, et rouge during the 1994-95 season.

“In 1986 when he won his first [Stanley] Cup and first Conn Smythe, I was graduating high school and I remember the night we graduated was the same night they closed out Calgary,” said Montgomery. “And then I remember playing with him, being in the same locker room as him, and he was the most competitive teammate I ever had. He demonstratively showed that through his words and his actions and it was really impressive.”

Roy won the Jack Adams Award as Coach of the Year with the Avalanche in 2013-14. The Islanders entered Saturday at 25-20-14, well outside the playoff picture.

Lineup shuffle

Derek Forbort returned to the lineup after a two-game hiatus. He replaced Matt Grzelcyk in the blue-line corps. Like Brazeau, Montgomery said Grzelcyk had some soreness, but it is expected back against the Maple Leafs . . . The Bruins have Sunday off before back-to-backs in Toronto on Monday, and Tuesday at home against Connor McDavid and the Oilers . . . Saturday marked the 55th anniversary of Phil Esposito becoming the first player in NHL history to collect 100 points in a season. He accomplished the feat with a two-goal night against the Penguins at the Old Garden. For the record, No. 7 finished that 1968-69 season with 49 goals and 126 points. He finished with 99 points in 1969-70 before running off five straight 100-plus-point seasons for the Black and Gold . . . Seeing McLaughlin in the No. 26 sweater conjured up memories of Mike Milbury, another Mass. kid who wore it . . . Sign of the night: “Hey #73, we’re basically neighbors. Puck for your neighbor?” Charlie McAvoy grew up in Long Beach, N.Y., just a hop, skip, and a jump down the Southern State Parkway from UBS Arena . . . Song of the night: “Cinderella Man,” by Eminem.

Advertisement

