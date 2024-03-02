ESPN/ABC’s Richard Jefferson can judge for himself this weekend whether the Celtics are for real

Then on Sunday, Jefferson and Ruocco will call the Celtics’ matchup with Stephen Curry and the Warriors on ABC.

It must be fairly rare for a national NBA broadcaster to call two games featuring the same team in a span of three days. But Richard Jefferson is doing just that this weekend.

Perhaps Jefferson, a veteran of 17 NBA seasons who joined ESPN/ABC as a studio and game analyst in 2019, will see something from the Celtics over those 96 minutes of basketball (give or take a potential overtime) that changes his current perception of their team.

But for now, even though the Celtics entered the matchup with the Mavericks with the best record in the league and an eight-game lead in the Eastern Conference, Jefferson isn’t ready to discern between this edition and the successful but ultimately unfulfilled Celtics teams of the recent past.

“I feel like this team has had a stretch now where for four or five years they’ve been in the mix, somewhere in the range of the top three teams in the league,” said Jefferson. “They’ve proven that they can be a great team. They’ve proven that they can make playoff runs. They’ve proven that they can get to the NBA Finals. The only thing left for them to prove is to win an NBA championship and that still is the hardest thing to do in our profession.

“There are still a lot of answers to come. I think the year they went to the NBA Finals [in 2022] they were very, very capable of winning that championship. They just didn’t perform well.”

The Celtics lost to the Warriors in six games in that Finals trip, and have reached the conference finals four other times since 2016-17, Jaylen Brown’s rookie season and one season before Jayson Tatum came aboard.

That duo is the core of the Celtics, but the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and the improvement of Derrick White form as formidable and well rounded a starting five as there is in the league.

Still, despite the alterations to last year’s roster — and the instant chemistry between the holdovers and new arrivals, a major reason the Celtics are running away with the No. 1 seed — Jefferson believes the margin between teams will narrow in the postseason.

“Yes, they added Holiday. Yes, they added Porzingis,” said Jefferson. “But for the most part they have their same coach as last year, they have their core unit, their core group have been there for a while. Jayson and Jaylen, their two main guys, have gotten better physically, mentally, and just understanding the game more. So they have an advantage in the regular season that other teams don’t have.”

He noted that the 76ers are navigating this stretch of the schedule without Joel Embiid, the Bucks are acclimating to new coach Doc Rivers, and the Knicks have been battered by injuries. And the Heat? They’re relevant and scary in the postseason no matter their record.

“The Celtics have a real advantage over teams still figuring something out,” said Jefferson. “That eight-game gap, I think is due to health, that eight-game gap is due to the stability that they’ve had over the course of the season that some of the other top teams haven’t, and that gap decreases once you get to the postseason.”

Jefferson said he enjoys working on ESPN’s studio programs, among them “NBA Today.” “But there’s nothing better than doing a game,” he said, “sitting there observing everything and forming an opinion. That’s the best thing there is.”

Ruocco and Jefferson form ESPN/ABC’s No. 2 team. JJ Redick was with them to start the season but was recently elevated to the top team alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke, filling a spot that opened when Rivers abruptly left in January to take the Bucks coaching job.

“I’m happy wherever I’m working,” said Jefferson when asked if he was hoping to be moved up to the top team. “That’s just my energy, and that’s been my attitude in the 20-plus years I’ve been involved in the NBA. I’m super stoked for JJ. I’m actually more stoked for Doris and Mike because they’re getting such an amazing teammate.”

Jefferson played 17 seasons in the NBA before starting his career in broadcasting. Carlos Osorio

King was a must-read

One of the oft-cited reasons — beyond the multiple vampiric owners, of course — for Sports Illustrated’s lost prominence over the last decade or so was its lackadaisical approach to adjusting to the internet. I’ve never fully bought that reason. Its partnership with CNN — the website was CNNSI.com, launching in 1997 — was excellent, in part because a couple of established, veteran writers made themselves must-reads in the early days of the web. One was Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman. The other was Peter King. King’s “Monday Morning Quarterback” column — a massive, informative, pleasantly meandering weekly assortment of notes and outtakes — was unlike anything else available at that time. Back when the office had only one computer station with internet, I’d print out King’s MMQB and Bill Simmons’s columns in his fledgling Boston Sports Guy days and read them at my desk. Their willingness to make the early internet work for them — to recognize the possibilities — is a major reason both had such massive success. King announced this past week that he is retiring from full-time writing, meaning his de facto MMQB column — it has been called “Football Morning in America” since his move to NBC in 2019 — is all done. Gonna print that last edition out, I think, for old times’ sake.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.