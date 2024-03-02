Acquired by the Celtics primarily as insurance, Xavier Tillman’s performance against Mavericks showed he has more to offer

One early sequence stood out. Tillman started the second quarter and about three minutes later effortlessly switched onto superstar point guard Luka Doncic near the top of the key.

In the Celtics’ 138-110 romp over the Mavericks on Friday, Tillman played his first meaningful minutes since joining the team, and he provided a glimpse of his useful skill set.

The Celtics acquired big man Xavier Tillman prior to last month’s trade deadline primarily as insurance in case one of their key frontcourt players is sidelined. But they also viewed him as a helpful piece who could step into a useful spot in a playoff series if the matchup is right.

Advertisement

This is not a comfortable situation for many big men. But Tillman held his ground and stayed with Doncic as he barreled down the right lane. He stopped Doncic’s momentum about 8 feet from the hoop and forced a tough, over-the-shoulder pass to Derrick Jones Jr. in the left corner. The mission, for the most part, had been accomplished.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Moments later, Jones’s uncomfortable one-handed pass was picked off by Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday. Tillman was inside the arc along with Payton Pritchard and Jayson Tatum, but he sprinted upcourt ahead of everyone else, collected a pass from Holiday, and converted a layup.

The Mavericks altered their substitution patterns a bit since the last time these teams met, with Doncic getting a rest in the first quarter and starting the second. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said that was part of the reason Tillman was put on the floor then.

“He’s a guy that can help our switch ability and still have size,” Mazzulla said. “So that’s one of the things that I’m grateful for with this team, is they keep an open mind and they have an understanding that we do what’s best for the team and what impacts winning. So we felt like that was the right thing to go to tonight to continue to switch them.”

Advertisement

In addition to throwing down a one-handed dunk on a feed from Jaylen Brown during his fourth-quarter stint, Tillman showed his skills as a passer. He zipped the ball to Pritchard in the left corner for a 3-pointer before lobbing a pass to Al Horford for an alley-oop layup.

Tillman played 15 minutes and Horford was on the court for 11 of them. The pairing gives the Celtics a unique look defensively, with their combination of size and versatility. During that stint Boston outscored Dallas by 85.7 points per 100 possessions. It was a small sample size, but a startling figure nonetheless.

Tillman has been leaning on the 37-year-old Horford since arriving in Boston, a sharp move for someone trying to figure out a new scheme and role.

“Having the IQ and skill level that he does and the experience and the wiseness will allow me to kind of like play free,” Tillman said. “And then he can kind of guide me in the best ways to help the team versus me having to overthink everything. I feel like Al can help me a lot as far as like when coach draws up the play or when he comes out with a defensive scheme, I’m like, ‘Al, what did he say?’ Or, ‘Al, what are we doing right here?’ ”

Advertisement

Tillman finished with 6 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 block, and the Celtics outscored the Mavericks by 13 points during his time on the floor. He figures to get plenty of opportunities down the stretch as the Celtics begin to prioritize rest for Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, with the No. 1 seed all but locked up.

Although Tillman will be serving as a fill-in, those chances will be viewed as auditions for a more meaningful role on bigger stages. Friday’s game was a step in the right direction.

“X looked good out there, man,” Brown said. “He fit right in. He came right in and made contributions on defense, got a few rebounds, got some stops. Offense, you could tell he’s got a good feel for the game. A good screen setter. He’s got big hands so I was able to find him a few times on the baseline and hit him in some of those seam passes and just reading the defense and how they were guarding. X looked real good tonight.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.