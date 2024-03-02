Freshman comes up big, scores winner for No. 3 Catholic Memorial in Division 1 boys’ hockey win over archrival BC High

Tattan intercepted a clearance attempt at the top of the blue line and quickly put a shot on BC High goalie Drew Karlovits. But a big rebound fell straight for McCourt, who promptly buried it into the net to give the Knights the lead.

McCourt banged in the rebound of Seamus Tattan’s shot at 4:15 of the third period for the game-winner, as the third-seeded Knights (15-4-3) held off the No. 14 Eagles, 2-1, in the second round of the Division 1 boys’ hockey tournament at Warrior Ice Arena.

Only a freshman, Jack McCourt has not been around for too many editions of the rivalry between Catholic Memorial and BC High, but the Milton native etched his name into the latest chapter Saturday night.

Advertisement

“I pretty much blacked out when it hit,” McCourt said about the feeling of scoring. “I saw the puck coming, I saw it was an open front, whacked it home.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

McCourt said it was his third goal of the year, but he now has two goals in the postseason after scoring in the Knights 4-1 first-round win over Natick.

“That was a great Catholic Conference, high school hockey game,” CM coach Larry Rooney said. “We may have outshot them (24-14), and maybe had a bit of a territorially advantage — not much — but that was a great high school hockey game, and I knew it was going to be that way.

“I saw them play Wednesday night against Andover, and they’re a different team today than they were at the beginning of the year.”

BC High (10-11-1) started the year losing their first four games and were 4-8-0 in late January.

The Eagles did not register a shot in the third period until there was 6:20 left in the third, and did not put any serious sustained pressure on Ryan Littlefield until pulling Karlovits for an extra attacker with 1:30 left.

Advertisement

Liam Kinneen had a pair of good chances from the top of the right circle, one that resulted in James Greer’s rebound bid that Littlefield (13 saves) turned aside with the left pad in the final minute.

“It was a great team that we just played, and we played them to a bounce away from tying it and a bounce away from moving on,” said BC High coach John Flaherty.

Nick D’Olympio opened the scoring at 2:48 of the second with a quick spin move in the left circle that caught Karlovits (22 saves) off-guard and beat him five-hole. It was the first goal the Eagles had allowed since Feb. 17, having recorded two shutouts to finish the regular season and then a 5-0 win over Andover in the first round.

Greer pulled the Eagles even at 7:55, redirecting a pass from Tripp Schuhwerk into the open side of the net. Greer had just missed a great opportunity earlier in the shift off an Owen Welch feed when BC High had a man advantage.

The Knights extended their unbeaten run to 10 games (9-0-1), including a 3-0 win on Feb. 21 to finish the regular season against their quarterfinal opponent, No. 11 Winchester, which got past Middlesex League rival Arlington, 3-2, on David Strong’s game-winner in double overtime.