Tommy Carroll, inspired by father’s counsel, scores double-OT winner as No. 10 Marshfield boys’ hockey bounces No. 7 Reading from Division 1 tourney

Carroll, a senior captain and emotional leader, took a defender wide and unleashed a scorching wrist shot into the top left corner in 3-on-3 double overtime — handing No. 10 Marshfield a 2-1 victory over No. 7 Reading in the second round of the Division 1 tournament at Burbank Ice Arena.

By listening to his father, Tommy Carroll delivered his biggest moment to date.

The Rams (18-3-3) advance to face No. 18 Arlington Catholic (11-11-1) in the quarterfinals (date, site, time TBA).

“My dad told me before the game today, ‘You’ve got to take ‘em wide’, and I hadn’t been taking them wide all game,” said Carroll. “I took it wide and ripped it top left.

“I’m ecstatic right now, it’s crazy. I’m in shock, I can’t believe this just happened. You’ve got to love high school hockey.”

The play started with senior defenseman Michael Bekerian, who saw over 45 minutes of ice time, fed a cross-ice pass to Cam McGettrick. The senior, the goal scorer in regulation, skipped the neutral zone with a pinpoint feed to Carroll.

The rest is history.

“Fitting, I don’t think you’ll find a kid that works as hard as he does,” said Marshfield coach Dan Connolly.

The Rams killed 91 seconds of a five-on-three power play in the final two minutes to send the game to overtime. Sophomore defenseman Brendan Kiziuk sprawled to block two shots and senior blueliner Shane Keeler took away passing lanes.

Behind it all, senior goaltender Kevin Murphy shined, finishing with 27 saves.

“They always say that your goalie is your best penalty killer, and Kevin Murphy played great,” Connolly said.

Senior Chris Hanifan (38 saves) was exceptional in net, and senior Craig Wilson scored his first goal of the season for the Rockets (16-6-1).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.