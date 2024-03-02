No. 9 Milton rallies in third, stuns No. 8 Pembroke in OT in Division 2 girls’ hockey tourney

The junior’s winning tally with 46.5 seconds to go in OT sent No. 9 Milton past No. 8 Pembroke, 4-3, to push the Wildcats into a state quarterfinal showdown with top-seed Duxbury (21-3-0) on Wednesday (site, time TBA).

Two minutes into the third, Molly Murphy cut the deficit in half. Seven minutes later, Mairin Hart scored the equalizer. And at the tail end of an eight-minute 4-on-4 overtime, Murphy completed the comeback.

The Milton girls’ hockey team trailed 3-1 entering the third period of Saturday’s Division 2 Sweet 16 tournament game at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke. But there was no doubt in the Wildcats’ locker room that they were turning this one around.

Sophomore Mary Lovett made a pass from behind the net, and Murphy swept her shot into the far corner. The Wildcats (19-4-1) exorcised their demons from a year ago — when they bowed out in the round of 16 to Canton.

“This year, we couldn’t get stopped here,” Murphy said. “We were moving on … we’re a strong-built team and we knew we could do it.”

The Titans (16-6-0) came out firing with two goals in the first period from Maria Cantino and Addison Nee, and Jen Birolini pushed the lead to 3-1 late in the second. But from then on, Milton goalie Lila Chamoun stifled the hosts, finishing with 40 saves. The senior’s steady presence allowed the Wildcats to chip away at the deficit.

“This is just a tremendous group of resolve, great attitudes, and I’m really speechless because it was just an unbelievable game,” Milton coach Matt Lodi said. “It was going to take one of those bounces to win tonight and I’m glad it was us.”

Milton's Mary Lovett (left) battles Pembroke captain Maria Cantino for a puck in the second period of their Division 2 Sweet 16 showdown Saturday.

Burlington 8, Plymouth South 0 — Goals from Shea McDonald and Shayla Kocur in the opening minute of the second period triggered an eight-goal onslaught to send the No. 3 Red Devils (19-1-2) on their way to the Sweet 16 victory at Burlington Ice Palace.

Duxbury 4, Gloucester 1 — Sophomore Addy Harrington (2 goals, assist), junior Zoey Madigan (2 goals), and junior Meg Carney (3 assists) paced the top-seeded Green Dragons (21-3-0) in the Sweet 16 victory against No. 17 Gloucester (14-6-2) at The Bog in Kingston.

Falmouth 5, King Philip 2 — Senior forward Avery Johnsen and junior forward Riley Devlin had two goals apiece for the No. 2 Clippers (21-2-1) in the second-round home win against the No. 15 Warriors (15-9) at Falmouth Ice Arena. KP senior Kelly Holmes recorded her 100th career goal, reaching 168 career points, in the loss.

Division 1

St. Mary’s 4, Boston Latin 2 — Freshman Bella Freitas scored with 1:49 left in regulation to break a 2-2 tie, and added an empty-net goal 30 seconds later to lift the No. 2 Spartans (20-3-1) in a Round of 16 matchup at Connery Rink in Lynn.

At times No. 18 Latin (17-5-2) controlled play, and St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca said senior goalie Gianna Tringale (24 saves) was key in the first period, with 11 stops to help the Spartans gain traction. At the other end, junior goalie Kelly McKenna had 27 saves for the Wolfpack.

Junior Katy Sarazen scored shorthanded in the first period to open the scoring for St. Mary’s, and junior Alyssa Norden added a power-play goal in the second.

“I thought we had some players that really stepped up,” said Pagliuca, pointing to the third line of junior Alessandra Palmer, junior Dee Dee McCarron, and eighth-grader Addie Markiewicz in helping the Spartans advance to a state quarterfinal Thursday (foe, site, time TBA).

Hingham 3, HPNA 0 — Junior captain Caroline Doherty scored twice, and junior Alexa Harris added a goal for the No. 5 Harborwmen (16-4-2) in the Sweet 16 victory over the No. 12 Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op squad (9-10-3) at the Canton Ice House.

NEPSAC

Nobles 1, Loomis Chaffee 0 — Junior forward Calleigh Brown from Foxborough scored in the second period for the top-seeded Bulldogs (26-0-4), and senior goalie Anya Zupkofska from Braintree recorded the shutout in this Chuck Vernon (elite) bracket semifinal victory in Dedham. Nobles will be back on home ice Sunday (4 p.m.) to play the final.

New Hampton 6, Rivers 1 — Junior defender Drew Hayhurst (2 goals), junior forward Kennedy Walker (2 goals), and junior defender Reese Luber (2 goals) found the net for No. 2 New Hampton (16-6-5) in the win over No. 6 Redwings in the Small School bracket semifinal. Senior Julia Loughlin tallied four assists in the semifinal win.

Lenny Rowe contributed to this report.