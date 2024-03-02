‘You’ve got to give them credit:’ Kyrie Irving, after another rough return to Boston, sounds increasingly Zen about it all

Add his unsuccessful stint with the Brooklyn Nets, his refusal to play games for various reasons , and the Celtics’ rise to the top of the NBA, and the vitriol remains fresh. Irving comprehends and even embraces that as he becomes one of the old heads.

Irving left Boston after the 2018-19 season, and so much has happened since then in the NBA, with the Celtics, and on our Earth. But Bostonians have long memories, especially when they feel betrayed. Irving’s promise to re-sign in Boston and abrupt reversal on that pledge will never be forgotten.

Whether his critics decide to believe it or not, Kyrie Irving appears to be in a better place these days. He cracked a smile when asked about the constant boos each time he touched the ball Friday during the Dallas Mavericks’ annual visit to TD Garden.

“A lot of attention’s on me, in terms of the fandom,” he said after the Celtics’ 138-110 win over the Mavericks. “It’s been six years. Gotta love it, but rightfully so. They have a right to boo. From my career record against them in the last few games, I haven’t won, so until I beat them, they have all the right to continue to boo. I think that’s what makes the theatrics of sports and competitive sports fun. Just gotta embrace it. It’s part of it.”

Irving hasn’t always been so accepting. There was his infamous stepping on the leprechaun at center court after the Nets’ Game 4 win in May 2021. There have been disparaging words about his time in Boston and his treatment by the fans. But his issues appear to have dissipated, as have those on the Celtics’ side.

Irving and Jaylen Brown embraced after Friday’s game and shared a short conversation. Jayson Tatum said he remains close with Irving, who served as a mentor when Tatum entered the league. Feelings have softened. The Celtics have ascended to an elite team while Irving has struggled to find his footing.

He appears comfortable in Dallas, and has been an ardent supporter of Brown and Tatum, and their development into cornerstones.

“They’ve learned to accept that failure is part of the journey. And that every season is going to be different and the pieces around you, how you elevate them matters,” Irving said. “Taking a lot of my advice but also they’ve taken a lot of others advice and they have experience now. You’ve got to give them credit and to see them grow, I’m nothing but proud. They’ve been showing again in the past few years that they’re a force to be reckoned with, not really playing around with us in the regular season, a lot of us [other] teams.

“You can see that they’re remaining focused, and that’s the true testament of a team that wants to win a championship. They’re hungry.”

Each time Irving touched the ball, the crowd booed. They cheered vigorously when he lost his dribble and the ball rolled out of bounds in the fourth quarter. In previous years, he showed hecklers his middle finger, or jawed back.

This time, nothing.

Irving played ball Friday. He finished with 19 points on 9-for-23 shooting. He’s played better. He’s been more dazzling. But there was no bitterness and anger about the experience. He was in a pleasant mood after the game, humming songs as he got dressed for the trip back to Dallas.

“The booing’s part of it,” he said. “I have dealt with Boston fans prior to coming here [in 2017]. I wouldn’t say I exited them a few times [in the playoffs], but early in my career, we used to come into Boston and smack them around. So I have seen both sides of the coin now and I’ve accepted that that’s what comes with the competitive side. I’ve had both sides, sending Boston fans home and also them booing me all the time, and seeing the way they treat some of the star players in the league.

“They want to win. So you’ve got to give them credit.”

Dallas may have become the perfect fit for Irving’s mercurial ways. He asked out of Brooklyn because he felt disrespected by a lack of a contract extension and a lack of support after his controversial amplification of a book with apparent antisemitic tropes.

It’s been one year since his trade to Dallas and he’s stayed mostly out of the headlines — missing 22 games with various injuries, but also averaging nearly 26 points in giving Luka Doncic a reliable secondary offensive threat.

“There are no guarantees . . . you gotta find your niche, you gotta find a team that you can grow with, and I feel like I’ve done that here in Dallas,” he said. “It’s been a great unraveling of who I am as a person, as well as maturing. When you come into the league, it’s just basketball, basketball, basketball. It’s not really a work-life balance. Once I learned that, pretty much the keys of the world opened up to me and this basketball forum became more of an artistic expression for me.”

Kyrie Irving may never be completely forgiven in Boston, but he has made steps in embracing his responsibility for what happened here, and is at peace with the criticism.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.