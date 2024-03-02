Liverpool pulls out another ‘ridiculous’ result, with 99th-minute winner extending battered team’s lead atop Premier League

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez came off the bench and glanced home a header in the ninth minute of stoppage time to sink Forest, 1-0, and move Liverpool four points clear.

No English Premier League win by the Reds has been sealed as late as the one at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Exhausted, injury-hit, and relying on a bunch of academy prospects, Liverpool continues to pull off victories in the business end of Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.

It was a sixth straight win in all competitions for Liverpool — and a fourth in an 11-day span that included an extra-time victory over Chelsea in the English League Cup final last weekend.

“If you’d told me 12 days ago we would win all four games, I would have said no chance — it was impossible,” said Klopp, who will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after nearly nine years. “In the circumstances, winning the games is ridiculous.”

Second-placed Manchester City will look to restore the gap to Liverpool to one point by beating Manchester United at home in the derby on Sunday. Then, next for Liverpool and City in the league: A seismic meeting at Anfield on March 10.

Even though Liverpool’s injuries are relenting somewhat, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, and Curtis Jones are still missing. Klopp started 19-year-old Bobby Clark in midfield alongside redeployed defender Joe Gomez. Jayden Danns, an 18-year-old forward, came on as a second-half substitute for his league debut.

“What the boys have squeezed out was special,” Klopp said.

“This game didn’t go easy for us. We didn’t have a great rhythm and the boys felt the intensity for the first time.”

There were angry scenes among Forest players and coaching staff after the final whistle, with even club owner Evangelos Marinakis coming down to the touchline to express his unhappiness. Eight minutes of time was added on by the referee, which was perhaps the cause of Forest’s complaints, along with a potential infringement in Liverpool’s area in stoppage time before Nunez’s goal.

Arsenal, a point behind City in third, visits last-placed Sheffield United on Monday.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa responded to Tottenham’s come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace by scoring an 89th-minute winner at Luton to stay in charge of the race for fourth place.

Lucas Digne headed in the clinching goal for Villa in a 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road after the visitors squandered a 2-0 lead.

Villa is in fourth place, five points above Tottenham, but have played one game more.

Fifth spot could yet earn a Champions League qualification berth for next season, depending on English clubs’ record in European competitions in the upcoming months. Spurs are six points ahead of Man United in sixth.