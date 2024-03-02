With top trio leading the way, Central Catholic snares first girls’ gymnastics state title

Salerno’s leadership and belief were rewarded on Saturday. Boasting three Level 10 gymnasts in Salerno, Sophia Tressler, and Zinnia Hopkinson, Central Catholic bested four-time defending state champion Masconomet, 150.575-149.925, to capture the program’s first MIAA championship held at Algonquin Regional.

Every meet day, the Raiders captain sends her teammates texts reminding her team how valuable they all are and how much fun the group has together. Her belief in her teammates and the program’s growth over the last three seasons is strong.

NORTHBOROUGH — Riley Salerno is the queen of the Central Catholic gymnastics group text.

Central Catholic’s Sophia Tressler scores a 9.7 on her balance beam routine, helping the Raiders to win the title Saturday at the MIAA girls' state gymnastics meet at Algonquin Regional in Northborough. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“We deserve it,” said Salerno. “We worked really hard for this. Today we really showed up.”

“Riley has been an amazing leader for us,” said Raiders coach Heather Fusco. “She deserves this.”

Masconomet had a lead after two rotations thanks to a vault rotation that had multiple Yurchenko vaults, including Bella Misiura’s 9.85 Yurchenko full, and a 37.55 uneven bars rotation, the best of the afternoon.

But Central Catholic began to chip away at the lead in the second rotation, with a balance beam lineup that included Salerno hitting a stellar back tuck for a 9.45, and Tressler hitting a great leap series for a 9.7.

In the third rotation, the Raiders saw Salerno’s Destiny’s Child-themed floor routine earn a 9.45, followed by a 9.5 showing by Tressler. Ashlyn Pinet closed the apparatus for Central Catholic by scoring a 9.75.

Central Catholic’s Ashlyn Pinet flipped out for her floor routine that earned her a 9.75 score at the MIAA girls' state gymnastics championships at Algonquin Regional. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Meanwhile, Masconomet lacked similar depth on their third rotation event, balance beam, and although Misiura scored a 9.725, the Chieftains fell behind Central Catholic going into the final rotation.

The two teams lined up next to one another in the final rotation of the meet, with Masconomet on floor exercise and Central Catholic on vault, The Chieftains knew they had to be perfect to wrestle back the lead, which they were capable of thanks to their last three gymnasts: Fallon Eberhardt, Janey Young and Misiura.

Central Catholic made a game-time decision on vault, inserting Hopkinson, who had not previously been scheduled to compete on the apparatus due to injury.

“The plan was two events, but we ended up putting her in for one vault,” said Fusco. “I was nervous.”

As Masconomet competed on floor, Eberhardt’s wildly popular Aerosmith routine earned a 9.05, followed by a 9.8 for the elegant Misiura and a 9.5 for Young’s powerful tumbling. But Central Catholic’s lowest vault score was a 9.15, with their trio bringing home the victory with Salerno’s 9.35, Tressler’s 9.8 and Hopkinson’s 9.25.

Masconomet’s Bella Misiura strikes a pose during her fabulous floor routine that scored a 9.8, en route to her personal all-around victory at the MIAA girls' state gymnastics championships at Algonquin Regional. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Masconomet’s Misiura closed out a high school career that is one for the record books by winning the all-around title with a 39.175 and winning three apparatus titles (vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.)

Danvers/Lynnfield came in third with a 144.5, with their two standouts, Kaylee Wescott (38.725) and Camryn Donovan (37.55) finishing second and fourth in the all-around.

Medway/Millis/Holliston/Milford used the third best balance beam rotation of the day to edge Mansfield for fourth. Emmeline Stoetzel’s 9.575 was the day’s fourth best score on the apparatus.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.