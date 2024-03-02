NASCAR caught Joey Logano wearing an amphibious-like glove in a cheating violation, then he won the Las Vegas pole anyway

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway a week later, NASCAR would not speculate on the motivation of the two-time Cup champion or Team Penske, which did not appeal a penalty imposed on Logano. NASCAR said it discovered the glove during a random inspection — and not, as Denny Hamlin suggested, in a tipoff from a rival team — and that it did not know if Logano was wearing the glove when he won the pole for the season-opening Daytona 500 .

The black glove for Logano’s left hand had webbing made of an unspecified material in between every finger. The theory is that Logano, who qualified second at Atlanta last weekend, had the glove altered in order to place his hand out his window as an aerodynamic blocker during qualifying .

LAS VEGAS — NASCAR on Saturday displayed a clearly altered glove that Joey Logano wore in qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where aerodynamic-deflecting alterations were so obvious it looked as if he was wearing part of an amphibious costume.

Rival driver Corey Lajoie didn’t flinch when asked Saturday if Logano was wearing the glove in Daytona 500 qualifying — “yes,” he said — and insisted Team Penske would have done computer simulation on the glove before using it on the track. LaJoie estimated the webbed glove was worth three counts of drag for Logano.

Logano, who won the pole for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas wearing legal gloves, declined to comment on if he wore the webbed glove when winning Team Penske’s first Daytona 500 pole. He said he was not forced to wear the glove by his team.

“As a driver, you work with the team and, hey, I’m going to take a portion of responsibility of that too, obviously. I should. I put the glove on,” Logano said. “I didn’t build the glove or make it on my own. I can’t sew. We had conversations about it.

“What I’m proud about with this team is, yeah, that was a tough situation for us,” he continued. “It was hard to go through and embarrassing for sure, but the fact we got through it and just move on and focus on the next week, we showed that we have some speed in our race car and to be able to put it on the pole here, to me, is a statement type lap, so I’m proud of that.”

Logano turned a lap in Saturday qualifying at 184.357 mph to win his second pole in three races, and the third of his career at Las Vegas. He beat Kyle Larson, winner at Las Vegas in October, who turned a lap at 184.225 in a Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

Brad Moran, NASCAR Cup Series managing director, said the No. 22 Ford was one of five cars randomly selected for post-qualifying inspection in Atlanta and the in-car camera immediately alerted officials that something was amiss.

“We spotted something that was honestly concerning,” Moran said ahead of Saturday activity at Las Vegas. “As you can see, the entire glove is webbed. The reason for that is you can obviously block more air, the drivers do put their hand up against the (window) opening, which we’ve never really had a rule against.

“This obviously goes one step further, and that glove becomes not only a competition problem but it goes one step further because it becomes a safety violation.”

Two weeks into the new NASCAR season, Chevrolet heads into Las Vegas Motor Speedway undefeated.

And not just in the top Cup Series, where Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing won a three-wide photo finish at the checkered flag last week at Atlanta and William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports won the Daytona 500.

But the Chevy winning streak crosses all three NASCAR national series as the bowtie brand has swept the start of the year in both the Xfinity and Truck Series’ as well. Nick Sanchez and Kyle Busch won the first two Truck Series races for Spire Motorsports, while Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing is 2 for 2 with wins at Daytona and Atlanta.

It the first time in NASCAR history a manufacturer sweep stretched through the first two weekends of a season. The Daytona sweep by Chevrolet made the automaker the only manufacturer to accomplish that more than once. Chevy also swept Daytona in 2018.

Chevrolet has now won at least one race in the NASCAR national ranks every weekend since The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway last October.

But NASCAR shifts this weekend to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which unlike Daytona and Atlanta is not a superspeedway. It’s a traditional 1.5-mile oval — the type of track that comprises the bulk of the NASCAR schedule and a closer indicator on where Ford and Toyota stack up against their rival.

Only thing is, Chevy last year was really good at Las Vegas, too. Byron won in March and Kyle Larson won in October for a Hendrick sweep of Las Vegas in Cup. Hill is the defending Xfinity Series race winner and can make it three-straight to open this season on Saturday. Busch won the Truck Series race last March.