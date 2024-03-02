Andover’s Maddy Li overcomes déjà vu in final two rounds to claim her first New England wrestling title

“It’s crazy,” she said. “I’ve only dreamed about this.”

After earning her Division 1 state and All-State titles with 1-point decisions in the finals, Andover’s Maddy Li used five takedowns to solidify her postseason sweep and claim her first New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championship title.

PROVIDENCE — It was the same quartet of Massachusetts wrestlers in the semifinals of the 114-pound weight class as it was at the All-State tournament, and the same victor as well.

Li, who only allowed one takedown in the postseason, faced Duxbury’s Noah Edwards in the semifinals at Providence Career & Technical Academy, and Bristol-Plymouth’s Brooke Weafer in the finals, a reenactment of her path last week.

Advertisement

“I was nervous because I didn’t know what would happen with a rematch,” she said. “But my wins over my opponents helped with strategy and a little bit of confidence.”

Also winning a New England championship for the first time was Sharon senior Meghan Wiebe. After missing last season with a sprained ankle and being unavailable for postseason in years prior, she swept her way through at 165 pounds.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s really cool,” she said. “The whole season I’m wrestling men, losing to men. Sometimes I beat men, but not very often. Finally we’re here in the postseason and I get to wrestle women and it’s so exciting.”

Sharon finished second in the team standings, totaling 46 points to trail Noble (Maine) at 66 and narrowly beat out Norwalk (Conn.) by a half-point.

“It’s been really great to be here with my team and to be with my counterpart Samantha [Rabkin, who finished second at 235] and do this with her,” Wiebe said. “Our coaches are so amazing, they’re wonderful. It’s really great to be here with them.”

Ashland senior Nora Quitt topped the podium at 138 pounds, adding to her All-State titles in 2023 and 2024.

Advertisement

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.