With another furious comeback, Xaverian’s 4x200 relay breaks New England record

Running the third leg, the UCLA-bound Hasselbeck once again closed a sizable deficit before Kisgen delivered a final kick to knife out Jordan Crain at the line as Xaverian nipped Windsor (Conn.) 1:28.90-1:28.92, setting a New England record. Xaverian’s foursome had previously recorded wins at Division 1 states (1:30.55) and the Meet of Champions (1:30.32).

Xaverian’s blazing 4x200 quartet of Jordan Wilson, Charlie Comella, Henry Hasselbeck, and Mitchell Kisgen continued their victorious three-week postseason run at Saturday’s 36th New England Interscholastic Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

On the infield, Brockton junior Lucas Andrade, the All-State champion in the 55-meter hurdles, backed up his performance, winning again in a personal best 7.37 seconds, the state’s top time, 13th best in the country, and seven hundredths of a second shy of the 32-year-old meet record.

Andover senior Jason DeJesus blazed to a personal best 6.42 seconds victory in the 55, the second-best time in the state. Weston junior Ben Tavares won the 600 in 1:21.58, setting a new personal record.

In the girls’ 55, Lisa Raye, a sophomore from West Warwick (R.I.) broke the meet record with a time of 6.82 seconds, which is the fifth-best in the country. She also won the 300 in 38.74 seconds.

Both meet records were broken in the 4x800 relays. For the boys, Steven Hergenrother, Aidan Nelson, Magnus Manley, and Charles Lovett of Ridgefield (Conn.) recorded the best time in the nation, finishing in 7:47.62.

On the girls side, Annika Paluska, Ava Gattinella, Lila Garbett, and Brooke Strauss of Glastonbury (Conn.) broke the 14-year-old meet record with a time of 9:00.29.

Senior Maxim Copeland of Windsor (Conn.) set the meet record in the 300 at 33.9 seconds.

Khalil Antoine, a senior from Hillhouse (Conn.) won the high jump, jumping 7-feet 00.25-inches to break the meet record and his own personal best. It’s the second best mark in the nation.

