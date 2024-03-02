With six final minutes of gritty wrestling, Haverhill’s Brent Nicolosi solidified his legacy with a New England title

It was his first time sweeping the postseason and winning a New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championship title at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.

The Haverhill senior turned his 165-pound matchup into a major decision victory with a takedown of Andrew Reall of Ponaganset (R.I.) as the clock read 13 seconds left, solidifying his 10-1 win.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brent Nicolosi went into his finals match knowing he had six more minutes of high school wrestling in his career. He left everything out there.

“Last year I had some matches that disappointed me,” said the returning finalist. “I used that to fuel me. I did some offseason tournaments, kept grinding. Throughout the season I kept grinding and grinding and it paid off.”

Advertisement

Nicolosi started the match with a first-period takedown, adding a nearfall in the second period and staying on the offensive, helping him become one of five boys from Massachusetts to win New England titles in 2024.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“He’s just amazing,” said Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor. “I don’t know any other word to say it. We’re going to miss him so [expletive] much. He does everything right. He’s been running our practices for years. He’s the most incredible leader.”

Haverhill, after winning All-States last weekend, was the highest placing Massachusetts team, finishing third with 95.5 points, behind Ponaganset (209) and Xavier (Conn.) with 149. The Hillies’ previous record was sending four wrestlers to New Englands. Not only did they bring six this year, but five placed.

“It’s great,” said Lawlor. “Getting third place and bringing another trophy to Haverhill High, to be able to show the city again that you can keep on succeeding no matter how hard the tournament gets, whatever challenges we face. When the going gets tough, they at least got tougher.”

Shawsheen sophomore James Tildsley (144 pounds) and St. John’s Prep senior Jayden D’Ambrosio were the other first-time champions from the Bay State, Tildsley won after making it to the finals as an eighth grader.

Advertisement

“I think I’ve shown who I was my whole career, but this really silences a lot of people,” he said. “To let them know that I mean business.”

Tildsley gave up a takedown just 11 seconds in, but fought back to earn an 8-6 decision.

“Giving up the first takedown, it motivated me,” he said. “I was down and I had to come back. I used it as motivation to get back into the match.”

Central Catholic senior Nate Blanchette (175 pounds) won his third New England title, and Chelmsford junior Thomas Brown repeated at heavyweight.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.