Notre Dame’s Joe Alt heads the list of intriguing offensive line prospects for the Patriots

Looking ahead, the uncertainty surrounding Mike Onwenu’s future — New England’s best offensive lineman is set to hit free agency this offseason — underscores the shaky future of the line.

Injuries and ineffective play led to one of the worst years at the position in recent franchise history. The Patriots used 10 starting combinations in 17 games in 2023, almost none of which provided adequate protection for Mac Jones , Bailey Zappe , and the rest of the offense.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see the Patriots using the draft to create a sustainable protection plan in 2024. To that end, they connected with multiple high-level prospects this past week at the NFL Combine.

At the top of everyone’s wish list is tackle Joe Alt. The 6-foot-8-inch, 315-pounder is considered by most — including his Notre Dame teammate, quarterback Sam Hartman — as the No. 1 tackle in the draft. A consensus All-American, he allowed only four sacks in his college career, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I don’t know if there’s anything bad I could ever say about him, and I mean that sincerely,” Hartman said of Alt, who protected his blind side last season. “I think he’s the best in this draft. Wherever he goes, he’s going to be successful.

“He’s everything. I always say to teams, ‘If there’s somebody who says something bad about him, I’ll talk to them. I think I can prove you wrong.’ ”

Alt, who said Saturday he had a formal meeting with the Patriots, came away sounding upbeat.

“It was great,” he said. “I got the chance to spend a lot of time with the new offensive line coach [Scott Peters]. I got to go through my film and work through some stuff. It was a good time.”

If New England goes for a quarterback at No. 3 overall, barring a dramatic move, Alt could be out of reach for the team. But the polished 21-year-old projects as a rookie starter, and could provide the Patriots with much-needed consistency at a high-value position.

“I think for my size, I’m very athletic,” said Alt, whose father, John, also a tackle, started 149 games for the Chiefs from 1984-96. “I have the length and can use my feet well. That’s something that I take a lot of pride in.”

Another high-end tackle who met with the Patriots is Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State. The 6-6, 320-pounder is another first-round possibility, part of a group of that includes Georgia’s massive Amarius Mims (6-7, 340), who has played on the left and right sides. That sort of size and versatility could see him ago before the start of Day 2 on April 26.

“You have to be ready to play both, because you never know what might happen,” Mims said.

Finally, there’s a local product who could appeal to the Patriots in Michigan’s Zak Zinter. The 6-6, 322-pounder is a North Andover, Mass., native who went to Buckingham Browne & Nichols, and met informally with the Patriots. For someone with New England roots, He’d welcome the chance to stay in the region.

“I’ve been to Foxborough. Been to Gillette,” said Zinter, who played right guard in college. “My parents live [in New England] now. It’d be pretty cool.”

Seen as a potential first-rounder in September, Zinter sustained a broken left tibia and fibula in November and missed the rest of the season. Despite the injury will likely push him down draft boards into Day 2, he said Saturday he had medical checks at the Combine.

“I’m going to be ready to roll in a month and a half,” said Zinter. “I’ll be football-ready. It’s not a huge concern for a lot of teams.”

While sidelined, Zinter said he was able to see the game with a fresh set of eyes.

“I think it made me fall in love with the game again,” he said. “I had to take that step back. I’ve been playing this game forever, and the feeling I got not being able to play really just showed me how much I loved it. How much I love playing this game. It kind of brought that spark back to me.”

Ex-Patriot QB Miller is a fan of Jayden Daniels

Former Patriots backup quarterback Jim Miller believes New England is “probably moving on” from Mac Jones this offseason, with one eye on the draft and one on free agency.

“It’s been a little rough [for Jones], he’s had some ups, he’s had some downs. He made a Pro Bowl, but it sounds like it didn’t go well last year,” said Miller, who hosts “Movin’ the Chains” on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It sounds like it was almost kind of toxic in the building with what Zappe and he were dealing with last year.”

Miller, who was a member of the Patriots in 2004 without playing a game and also suited up for the Steelers and Bears, says if LSU’s Jayden Daniels falls to No. 3, New England should make the move.

“I like Daniels,” he said. “Everybody says, ‘His frame, he has to put on weight.’ Yeah, he does. But Lamar [Jackson] came out pretty wiry too out of Louisville, and now he’s up to about 215 pounds. It’s going to take some time, but you see the athleticism. You see the ability to run. A true dual threat.”

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels kisses the Heisman Trophy after winning college football's highest individual honor last year. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press

Regardless of the rookie quarterback, Miller also made an argument that the decision to draft a signal-caller should also mean the Patriots should add a veteran free agent.

“I wouldn’t argue against the idea of them signing a free agent,” he said. “There’s a lot of good guys out there, guys like Gardner Minshew, who can come off the bench and play and be a good influence on a young quarterback you’re trying to develop. That has to be a consideration.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.