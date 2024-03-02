Deep wide receiver draft class could provide an answer to the Patriots’ offensive woes

Given the Patriots’ needs — and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf’s overarching philosophy of “draft and develop” — let’s assess some of this year’s receiver prospects.

New England’s depth chart currently consists of DeMario Douglas, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte. Available free agents include Kendrick Bourne, Mike Evans, Tyler Boyd, and Calvin Ridley.

INDIANAPOLIS — The depth of wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft class should benefit the Patriots, who are in desperate need of an upgrade at that position.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

If the Patriots want Harrison, they’re going to have to forgo taking a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick.

Harrison is considered to be a generational wide receiver prospect, so much so that he does not feel compelled to participate in drills or testing at the NFL Combine or Pro Day. He was originally scheduled to speak to reporters Friday, but skipped that, too.

The 21-year-old Harrison measured 6 feet 3 inches and 209 pounds with a 77¼-inch wingspan. What sets him above the rest of his class is the combination of his length, strong hands, contested catch radius, and ability to get open via his footwork and speed. Harrison had the most receiving touchdowns in college football over the last two years (28), catching passes from C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord.

The Patriots did meet with Harrison at the combine.

Troy Franklin, Oregon

If Franklin slips out of the first round, he would be a strong pick for the Patriots at the top of the second with the 34th pick.

The 6-2, 176-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds. Last year as a junior, he caught 81 passes for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns, and also improved his yards-after-the-catch ability.

Franklin considers Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith, and Las Vegas’s Davante Adams to be his NFL player comparisons, though he prides himself on his versatility.

“I think I can play inside, outside,” Franklin said. “I’m a willing guy. I’ll go in there and block. I’ll do anything for the team, special teams, whatever there is. My smarts, my talent just separates me, for sure.”

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

If McConkey doesn’t solidify himself as a late first-rounder, he is another potential option early on Day 2. His size — 6 feet and 186 pounds — make him a natural slot receiver, but he believes he’s shown he can run routes at all three levels.

“I’m a guy that can kind of play like you said a little bit everywhere,” McConkey said. “I think I’ve had, like, double the snaps outside than I did inside in college. I feel comfortable in both positions. I think I can win on the outside and inside.”

McConkey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. Last year, he caught 30 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns. Injuries (ankle, back) affected his production, but he returned for the SEC Championship and Orange Bowl. According to McConkey, who has met with the Patriots, his toughness was a talking point during interviews with teams.

“They just want to see you go out there,” McConkey said. “It doesn’t matter if you feel good, you’re hurt, like you’re not putting good stuff on tape. It is what it is. It’s part of the sport. You’re not gonna feel 100 percent all the time, especially in the SEC with the way we play, the way we practice. So, it just kind of became a lifestyle.”

Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, Washington

Washington’s wide receiver corps was one of, if not, the best in the country last season, with Rome Odunze, who is a projected top-10 pick, Polk, and McMillan.

Polk, who logged 100-plus receiving yards in seven of his 15 games last season, has impressed with his strong hands, explosiveness, and contested catch radius. Last season, Polk caught 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I think going up there and making those types of plays is the mind-set,” Polk said. “You got to have a mind-set to just go up there, sacrifice yourself for the team, sacrifice your body, and understand what you’re going to go up there and do. I think of it as, ‘It’s money in the air.’ Are you gonna go get it or are you just gonna let it pass by you?”

McMillan, meanwhile, is projected to go after Polk. A knee injury limited his production last year, as he finished with 45 catches for 559 yards and five touchdowns. McMillan is more of a slot receiver and views himself as the best route-runner in this year’s class.

“The way I set up routes and the way I beat one-on-one coverage is unlike any other,” he said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.