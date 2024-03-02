Christina Pham’s timely 3-pointer launches Nobles into NEPSAC AA championship vs. Tilton (N.H.)

Pham drifted up from the baseline to knock down a corner 3-pointer off of an inbounds play with 16.5 seconds left, sinking the winner in a 50-49 thriller and sending the top-seeded Bulldogs to Sunday’s championship.

The team knew Pham would make one eventually, and it came at the perfect moment.

Christina Pham is one of the elite 3-point shooters in the state, but the junior guard endured one of her coldest games in Nobles’s NEPSAC AA semifinal win over Dexter Southfield on Saturday.

“The thing that our coaching staff always tells me, and kind of a motto for us, is ‘not if, but when,’ ” Pham said. “Having the confidence of all the work that I put in and trusting in my teammates to find me, I think that’s why I was able to make that shot at the end.”

Pham’s big bucket stymied a stunning fourth-quarter rally from young Dexter Southfield (22-6). Trailing 43-28, Dexter ripped off a 21-4 run ending with a 3-pointer from freshman Gabby Middleton to take a 49-47 lead.

Dexter senior point guard Orlagh Gormley, a Providence commit, scored 20 in her last high school game, including 8 straight during her team’s rally. She came up just short in the culmination of a dominant high school career spanning two years at North Quincy and two at Dexter Southfield.

“Orlagh is one of the greatest players I’ve ever coached against; there’s no doubt,” Nobles coach Alex Gallagher said. “There are very few kids I’ve coached against whose will is greater than hers.”

Nobles (28-1) and its star-studded starting lineup clicked early in the second half, led by junior Ashley Dinges (13 points), senior Grace Oliver (9 points), junior Jasmyn Cooper (8 points), and senior Nasi Simmons (8 points). Even when shots weren’t falling, they moved the ball well against an aggressive Dexter Southfield defense.

“When we went into halftime, one of the things we said is that we really just kept the ball on the right side of the floor,” Gallagher said. “Dexter played such good help-side defense, we were letting them off the hook by not forcing them to make closeouts on the left side.”

The Bulldogs will defend their Class AA title against Tilton (N.H.) on Sunday (6:30 p.m.) at Nobles. Tilton, led by Miami-bound point guard and New Bedford native Ahnay Adams, the 2022-23 New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year, handed Nobles its lone loss of the season, 62-56, on Feb. 10.

“We have yet to play our best basketball this season,” Pham said. “I think we’ll be fine coming in with aggression and sending our seniors out on a good game.”

MIAA Division 2 State

Worcester South 76, Holliston 33 — Senior Anitsy Robles scored a team-high 14 points as the sixth seeded Colonels (20-1) opened the tournament with a 48-point second half. South faces No. 11 Wakefield (16-5) in the Round of 16.

MIAA Division 4 State

Bourne 69, Southwick 39 — After a sloppy first half left the seventh-seeded Canalwomen (19-2) with just a 30-23 lead at the break in their first-round matchup, they started making layups and getting stops, winning the second half, 39-16. Bourne hosts No. 10 Northbridge (16-5) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

NEPSAC Class AA

Nobles 50, Dexter Southfield 49 — Ashley Dinges scored 13 points and Grace Oliver added nine for the No. 1 Bulldogs (28-1) in the semifinal win.

Boys’ basketball

MIAA Division 2 State

Doherty 75, Wakefield 67 — Junior Jamel Walker (28 points) sank 10 fourth-quarter free throws, and junior Josh Romeo (18 points) scored 16 in the second half to lift the No. 10 Highlanders (14-7) to a first-round victory.

Middleborough 71, Hopkinton 58 — With 31 points from Matt Youngquist, the 38th-seeded Sachems (14-8) kept their surprise tournament run going with a Round of 32 road victory over No. 6 Hopkinton (17-4). Middleborough faces No. 22 Milford (11-10) in the Round of 16.

Sharon 65, Northampton 54 — Nate Katznelson (29 points, 11 rebounds) recorded his 1,000th career point for the No. 7 Eagles (14-7) in a first-round victory, sinking a free throw with 7:40 remaining to put Sharon up, 57-44. The 6-foot-5-inch forward is the program’s first 1,000-point scorer in 10 years. “It’s a culmination of his hard work,” said Sharon coach Andrew Ferguson. “This senior class has been instrumental in our program rebuild and Nate has been at the forefront of that change. I’m so unbelievably proud of him.” Fellow senior Jacob McLoughlin provided 26 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals.

MIAA Division 3 State

Watertown 53, Shawsheen 45 — Junior guard Aiden Didovic led the No. 14 Raiders (14-7) over the No. 19 Rams (14-7) in a Round of 32 matchup. Watertown advances to face No. 3 Pittsfield (16-5).

NEPSAC Division Class AA

Bradford Christian 62, Northfield Mt. Hermon 46 — George Turkson, of Lowell, dropped 19 points and Antonio Pemberton, of Lawrence, added 17 to pace Bradford Christian in the NEPSAC Class AA semifinals, setting up a date with Brimmer & May in the final Sunday at 1 p.m. at Western New England.

