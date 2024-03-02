Pitt 3-point barrage swamps Boston College men’s basketball on Senior Night

Blake Hinson knocked down the first of Pittsburgh’s 16 3-pointers 12 seconds into the game and freshman Carlton Carrington scored a career-high 27 points as the Panthers rolled to a 90-65, wire-to-wire win over Boston College on Saturday.

Carrington hit a career-high seven 3s as the Panthers matched their season high, hitting 16 of 30. Pitt (18-10, 9-8) came into the game averaging an Atlantic Coast Conference-high 9.1 3-pointers per game and knocked down its first five attempts.

Carrington hit his first 3 of the game a minute in, Jaland Lowe and Zack Austin added 3s back-to-back, and Carrington sank his second from distance just over four minutes in for a 15-7 Pitt lead. The Panthers raced to a 47-32 lead by intermission with eight 3s in the first 20 minutes. Pitt shot 54.1 percent from the field (33 of 61) and was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.