Marie-Philip Poulin looks every bit her superstar self as PWHL Montreal handles Boston

Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and two assists Saturday, the four-time Olympian pulling herself into the PWHL lead in points and powering her league-best Montreal side to a 3-1 victory over Boston at Montreal’s Verdun Auditorium.

The Canadian superstar and Boston University alumna scored her seventh goal of the season just 3:51 in, collecting a loose puck in the slot from Boston’s Sophie Shirley and slamming it past goalie Aerin Frankel, whose 41-save shutout last weekend in Minnesota keyed her winning the league’s third star for last week.

Poulin won 19 of 25 faceoffs in the game, and one of those early in the second period keyed another goal. She quickly fed across the slot to three-time Olympic teammate Mélodie Daoust, who scored in her PWHL debut to make it 2-0 at 4:50.