Here’s our latest projection for the Red Sox’ Opening Day roster

With the benefit of having watched seven games in person and talking to people at Fenway South, here’s what the team could look like when the Sox break camp:

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been nearly three weeks since our first roster projection and enough has changed since then to merit a second shot at predicting the roster the Red Sox will take to Seattle to open the season on March 28.

Analysis: No changes here, although Tanner Houck and Josh Winckowski have pitched well and will push Whitlock for the last opening.

Whether it’s Houck, Whitlock, or Winckowski in the No. 5 spot to open the season, there’s sure to be a lot of changes over the course of the season.

Yes, Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell remain free agents and the Sox would be a better team with either of them. But the same is true for nearly every other club and both remain unsigned. Scott Boras, who represents both players, is known for his patience and is waiting this out.

Could the Sox make a move if Montgomery decides at some point to settle for a shorter-term deal? Sure, that’s possible. But so would a bunch of other teams, and he’s more likely to select a contender.

Bullpen (8): LHP Brennan Bernardino, RHP Isaiah Campbell, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP Kenley Jansen, LHP Lucas Luetge, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Justin Slaten, RHP Josh Winckowski.

Analysis: The trade of John Schreiber to the Royals on Feb. 17 opened up a spot. Campbell, Zack Kelly, and Greg Weissert are among those in the mix.

Weissert shows considerable promise, but the Sox want to improve his strike-throwing before putting him on the major league roster. Campbell and Kelly are the best possibilities for now. Campbell is tough against lefties (.483 OPS in 48 plate appearances last season) and was a solid option in Seattle’s bullpen last season.

Kelly has the edge in terms of experience with the Sox, but Craig Breslow was very excited to land Campbell.

Luetge, who has seven seasons of major league experience, was signed by the new administration in February and seems to have an edge on the other lefties in camp.

Slaten hit 99 miles per hour with his fastball in his last game. The Sox will make every effort to keep the Rule 5 selection on the roster.

Catcher (2): Reese McGuire, Connor Wong.

Analysis: Wong was held back because of a sore elbow but returned to the lineup on Saturday and looked fine. He’s clearly the primary catcher, with McGuire backing him up.

Outfield (5): CF-RF Wilyer Abreu, CF-LF Jarren Duran, LF-CF-RF Tyler O’Neill, LF-RF Rob Refsnyder, LF Masataka Yoshida.

Analysis: Has Refsnyder become superfluous with the righthanded-hitting O’Neill on the roster? Probably not yet, but it is interesting the Sox plan to give him some work at first base to increase his versatility.

You have to wonder if there’s enough power in this group.

Infield (6): 1B Triston Casas, 1B C.J. Cron, 3B Rafael Devers, SS Trevor Story, UTIL Pablo Reyes, 2B Enmanuel Valdez.

Analysis: With second baseman Vaughn Grissom likely to open the season on the injured list with a left groin strain, a spot opens and will likely be filled by Cron, who agreed to a one-year contract on Friday. That deal has not been made official, but Cron was in the clubhouse on Saturday after taking his physical.

Advertisement

Valdez gets a shot at second base with Grissom out. Reyes is the backup first baseman at the moment, which is interesting since he’s never started a game at that position.

Adam Duvall, who’s still a free agent, could make sense, but he hasn’t played first base since 2018, and that was only 10 games.

