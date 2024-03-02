Vaughn Grissom doubtful for Red Sox Opening Day because of groin strain

“We’ve got to shut him down,” Cora said. “It’s going to take more than a few days. Obviously, no timetable. But with this now, Opening Day it might not happen for him.”

Grissom was injured taking ground balls on Thursday. An MRI showed a slight strain.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Second baseman Vaughn Grissom is doubtful for Opening Day because of a groin strain on his left side, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday.

Cora said Enmanuel Valdez would move into Grissom’s spot. The 25-year-old started 44 games at second base last season.

Valdez was a poor defender, but Cora felt there was improvement after working with former Sox coach Carlos Febles during winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

Valdez hit .266 with a .764 OPS over 49 games last season.

“He’s moving well; he’s throwing the ball well. He put [in] work,” Cora said.

The Sox also have veteran utility player Pablo Reyes.

“Obviously disappointed in a sense because we wanted Vaughn to get as many reps as possible and hopefully be the starting second baseman of the Boston Red Sox,” Cora said.

“But we have a good one [in Valdez], too.”

The Sox acquired Grissom from the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 30 for lefthander Chris Sale and $17 million.

