fb-pixelRed Sox' Vaughn Grissom doubtful for Opening Day Skip to main content
red sox

Vaughn Grissom doubtful for Red Sox Opening Day because of groin strain

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 2, 2024, 1 hour ago
Grissom was injured taking ground balls on Thursday. An MRI showed a slight strain.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Second baseman Vaughn Grissom is doubtful for Opening Day because of a groin strain on his left side, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday.

Grissom was injured taking ground balls on Thursday. An MRI showed a slight strain.

“We’ve got to shut him down,” Cora said. “It’s going to take more than a few days. Obviously, no timetable. But with this now, Opening Day it might not happen for him.”

Cora said Enmanuel Valdez would move into Grissom’s spot. The 25-year-old started 44 games at second base last season.

Valdez was a poor defender, but Cora felt there was improvement after working with former Sox coach Carlos Febles during winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

Advertisement

Valdez hit .266 with a .764 OPS over 49 games last season.

“He’s moving well; he’s throwing the ball well. He put [in] work,” Cora said.

The Sox also have veteran utility player Pablo Reyes.

“Obviously disappointed in a sense because we wanted Vaughn to get as many reps as possible and hopefully be the starting second baseman of the Boston Red Sox,” Cora said.

“But we have a good one [in Valdez], too.”

The Sox acquired Grissom from the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 30 for lefthander Chris Sale and $17 million.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.

Boston Globe Today