Saturday’s spring training report: Red Sox beat Nationals at home, Rays on the road

BREAKDOWN: At Fort Myers, Cutter Coffey hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Tyler Miller a solo shot in the seventh as the Sox rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Nationals and improve to 4-0 at home. Tanner Houck worked three scoreless innings in relief of Brayan Bello, allowing one hit and striking out five. Brennan Bernardino made his spring debut with a scoreless seventh inning. Rafael Devers was 2 for 3 with an RBI and hit the ball hard three times.

At Port Charlotte, Joe Dunand and Rob Refsnyder hit solo homers for the Sox, Nick Pivetta went two perfect innings, before a parade of seven relievers finished the win over the Rays. Noah Song put runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the ninth, then worked out of the jam.

NEXT: The Sox host the Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Kutter Crawford is scheduled for three innings with lefthanders Brandon Walter and Lucas Luetge to follow.

