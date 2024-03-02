The tragic deaths of Tim and Stacy Wakefield leave the world to make sense of the senseless

The Wakefields were living examples of love and devotion, not only to each other (though that devotion was fierce indeed), but to those around them, from the two children they raised together to the countless they visited in hospital cancer wards. They made a difference in the world, and all of it good.

These are some of life’s hardest lessons, yet for Tim and Stacy Wakefield, these were the gifts they brought the world.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Finding positivity in the worst of times. Sharing joy amid unbearable grief. Sacrificing for those who need the most.

And now they are gone, with Stacy succumbing this past week to cancer, the same scourge of disease that took her husband a mere five months ago.

Which leaves us with another of life’s most difficult lessons: making sense of the senseless.

“I have no explanation, like I don’t even know how, that situation, I don’t even know what to say,” sighed David Ortiz.

Standing outside the Red Sox spring training clubhouse on Friday, Ortiz stopped to share some memories of the Wakefields, reflecting on the dear friends he had made in his fellow World Series-winning teammate, Tim, and Tim’s beautiful wife of more than two decades, Stacy. For everyone in the Red Sox universe, the words were hard to find amid a pain this unthinkable, this raw, amid a tragedy that took both of their lives so close together, leaving their two teenage children, Brianna and Trevor, behind.

When Tim died so suddenly from brain cancer, it was Stacy who stood among the speakers to memorialize him at his funeral, undeterred even as she waged her own battle against the pancreatic cancer slowly invading her body. When Tim was no longer here to join the family’s annual Christmastime visit with Jimmy Fund Clinic patients at Dana-Farber, it was Stacy who went on without him, even as she had to sit and watch as Brianna led the way around the ward, her own body not up to the task.

That she made it at all was just one more reminder for Lisa Scherber of the force of nature Stacy was. Scherber, the longtime director of patient and family programs with The Jimmy Fund, remembered in those awful days after Tim’s passing, how Stacy promised she and Brianna would continue the family tradition.

“I was like, ‘OK,’ but I don’t think so, with all they have going on,” Scherber recalled. “I guess I forgot who Stacy was, for a second I forgot she was fierce, and was a lioness, and this was really important, not just for her to bring some joy into the clinic, but to see that Brianna, that she wanted to do this too. That was everything she and Tim worked so hard to do as their kids grew up. Their mission was to raise their children to find their passion, to find what brings them joy, and then share that joy, make that joy contagious.”

So there they were, on Dec. 21, alongside Santa Claus, Brianna all smiles and curiosity as she asked each patient’s name and stopped to ask how they were doing.

“She just lost her dad, she was losing her mom, and she was just so very aware of everything,” Scherber said. “I’m a mom, and I was just so proud of her. And all I could think of was Tim, thinking, ‘Damn, this is what he wanted. This is what he hoped for.’ ”

She paused, stemming back tears.

“When we were finished, Stacy was there waiting for us, and I couldn’t wait to tell her how great Brianna was. She was beaming, so proud.”

There is no way to prepare those heartbroken children to face the road ahead without their mom and dad. That was foremost in the mind of Jon Lester, who also remembered his former teammate and friend.

“I can only imagine at my age now, losing both my parents in five months, never mind at what they are, she’s 18, Trevor is what, 19?” said Lester, a cancer survivor himself. “I can’t imagine how they feel. But obviously they know, or I hope they know, they have a family here with the Red Sox.”

Stacy was such a vital part of that fabric, having met her famous knuckleballing husband at a charity event, finding her forever life partner in someone so similarly driven by the golden rule, always willing to show up, to do the work, to put action behind words and platitudes.

“Just great people, man. Great people,” Ortiz said. “You get no better than that. I get very emotional when I talk about them because we were very close. The greatest of the greatest.

“The Wakefields, they always used to come to my children’s fund event, every year they were there. This is all just incredible, man. This is something that everybody needs to put in perspective, people that get to know them, they need to know that the one thing that you’re always going to talk about with the Wakefields is good things. They don’t complain, they didn’t bitch about anything. They were always ready to go, to help people, community service. Both of them.”

In this little corner of the sportswriting world, where we chronicle games and debate sporting merits, it can be difficult to write about death, to shine a spotlight on people’s saddest moments at a time they deserve both privacy and respect. But there is so much value in speaking the Wakefields’ names, if only for those children to know what their parents meant to the world, if maybe for some young ballplayer out there to realize the power of their platform and position. Tim and Stacy had both — where he stepped up first with his World Series-winning Red Sox credentials, she picked up last, carrying on their mission amid the direst of circumstances.

“It’s one of those things where for me, this past year, with Stacy being sick, I feel really privileged that I was a part of that, because I think I got to see a different side of her that I didn’t know all this years,” Scherber said. “That’s what I think I will treasure the most. I feel like you don’t know who a person is until they’re faced with adversity, faced with something that wasn’t in the plan. And the two of them were just going through it as a team, and it sort of made sense with everything I knew about them over the years. They just clicked.

“They’re a unicorn, truly a unicorn couple, and I thank God I was a part of their life.”

Two people, one life, two unthinkable deaths.

“They were closer than anybody I’ve ever seen — they were like one behind the other, in everything. That’s hard to do. And that created the whole thing,” said Ortiz.

“They were so close that probably that’s why they left together. Simple as that.”

