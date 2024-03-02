Joel Embiid plans to return this season, but will the 76ers be in position for him to help in the playoffs?

But Embiid won’t say when he will be back, just that he will be back. The 76ers have relied so much on Embiid over the past seven years and he’s mostly delivered, but his body has betrayed him at times. Philadelphia needs an MVP-caliber Embiid to compete, regardless of its coach or supporting cast.

He has missed the past month after surgery to repair a torn meniscus and there is no timetable for his return. The hope is the reigning MVP can come back by the playoffs and lift Philadelphia to an upset as a lower seed.

Joel Embiid has the utmost confidence in himself, despite the injuries and despite the 76ers tumbling down the standings in his absence.

Embiid was a man without a lot of answers as he addressed the media for the first time since his injury. When he’s healthy, he’ll return. But that could be next season.

“There’s no timeline,” he said. “You can never tell how the body reacts, especially once you start ramping up, so it all depends on how it feels, and if it feels great, then that’s good. If it doesn’t feel like it’s right, then you’ve got to keep going.”

When asked why he would return this season, when the 76ers’ chances of winning the Eastern Conference are slim even with his presence, he brought up his NBA mortality. Nothing is promised. Injuries have taught him to take nothing for granted.

“I just love playing basketball,” he said. “I want to be on the floor as much as possible. You only have about 20 years to do this. So any chances that we get, I want to be on the floor, so it doesn’t matter where we are, I want to play as much as I can and try to help us.

“This is a tough one. I’ve had injuries before and they’ve mostly been offseason. It’s been super annoying because we want to play as much as we can. It was really frustrating and I was really disappointed but got to hang in there. No one is going to feel sorry for you.”

On Jan. 27, when the 76ers faced the Nuggets, Embiid was unable to face Nikola Jokic in a showdown of former MVPs because of knee soreness. He was accused of avoiding Jokic, since he had not played a game in Denver in five years. Embiid also sat out the next game at Portland but decided he was ready for a game at Golden State. He was involved in a collision with the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga, who landed on his Embiid’s left knee.

But the knee wasn’t healthy before that, and Embiid said he played through pain, knowing his importance to the team. Embiid can be accused of a lot of things, but he’s not afraid to play hurt, as he did during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics.

“For really two months I was not 100 percent,” he said. “I was not close to it. I just felt the need to give it my all to the team and I just wanted to win. There’s nothing different I would have done. It was very depressing, but it’s another way to work on myself and my body. It was happening a couple of weeks before where I wasn’t myself but I still felt good enough and I knew that 60 or 70 percent can still help the team a lot on both ends of the floor.”

Before the injury, Embiid was the leading MVP candidate — averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists — but he will fall well short of the 65-game minimum for award eligibility. He’s already got his MVP, so the importance of that individual award has dimmed.

Embiid said he wants to win, and he wants it to be in Philadelphia. It hasn’t worked out so far but despite being two weeks from his 30th birthday, he feels he still has a chance.

“I don’t care about the awards, obviously they’re nice,” he said. “It’s a great season, it’s not over yet. It’s always about winning. I was on a roll and I wasn’t even close to where I want to be body-wise or basketball-wise, and I felt that there was another level that I could go to. I was out in front. [The] 70-point game [Jan. 22 against San Antonio] was great.

“I’ve still got a long way to go and me as a basketball player, I can still be way better than the level I was playing at. I can bring a lot of things to the team. It doesn’t matter who’s on the roster, it doesn’t matter who’s coaching, I always feel I have a chance to win no matter what the situation is. I believe the way Tyrese [Maxey] has been playing and the couple of guys that we’ve added, I believe we’ve still got a pretty good chance. It’s not over yet.”

RESPECT FOR THE GAME

Players, officials

have trust issue

Why does it seem players are having more issues with league officiating, despite technology and rules added to make the game easier for referees to manage? Coach Monty Williams went off after his Pistons essentially lost to the Knicks when a tackle of Ausar Thompson by Donte DiVincenzo in the final seconds was not called.

In the pool report, official James Williams admitted they missed the call, which would have led to Detroit free throws instead of a turnover. But what does that do for the Pistons? Like many teams recently, such as the Celtics in a January loss at Indiana, they walk away angry and unsatisfied.

“I’m so sympathetic to both players who feel that an official missed a call, and sometimes they do, and I’m incredibly sympathetic to officials who have some of the hardest jobs in sports and are under a microscope and occasionally, of course, do miss calls, and we acknowledge when they do,” commissioner Adam Silver said. “I think what makes me most frustrated are the communication issues sort of between players and officials. I feel that’s an area we should be able to do a better job, both ways. I put that on the category of respect for the game.”

The hope is the league and National Basketball Players Association can devise ways to help player-official relations. There appears to be a lack of trust with some officials.

“I’m really encouraged to have [acting NBPA executive director] Andre Iguodala as a partner to talk about these issues because he’s not just a former player, 19 years with the league, multiple championships, he understands the pressure,” Silver said. “He understands the issue. I think there’s a real willingness on behalf of the officials as well to do better. I think this is a real area of focus for us that we’re going to be working on.”

Silver would prefer players be more respectful. And with numerous microphones on the floor and fans with camera phones, audio and video of player interactions with each other and officials are being caught and posted on social media. The results are uncomfortable.

“I think it’s easy to say respect for the game,” Silver said. “I think people recognize that how players — how the communication works, it’s not a typical workplace. We have to take into account the high stress they’re under. But it’s something that all of us, even if we’re not basketball experts, are in a position to judge when we see that dynamic, and particularly now when so many cameras, so much high-fidelity audio, we’re able to pick up a lot of what’s being said. There just has to be a two-way sense of respect. I’m sympathetic to the frustration and feel it’s an area where we can make progress.”

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who has seven technical fouls, was asked what he would change if he were commissioner.

“One change, that’s a funny one,” he said. “If you get a tech for overreacting to a call and you were right — if they go back and look, the coaches do the challenge and they overturn the call, that tech should be rescinded. You should get your money back.

“If you get a tech for overreacting to a call that was deemed incorrect or whatever, you should get your money back.”

Good luck with that, Jayson.

ETC.

James still reigns

in Los Angeles

Sometimes, you have to reflect and marvel at the greatness of LeBron James. At 39, he’s still a top-five player in the league although his dominance may not occur as often, but he still exudes brilliance, drawing comparisons to Tom Brady aging so well in the NFL.

Case in point: Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, when James’s Lakers trailed the rival Clippers, 96-77, entering the fourth quarter. James scored a meager 15 points and was a minus-12 in 25 minutes.

When it appeared the Lakers were cooked, about to lose their final game against the Clippers as co-tenants, James turned into the greatest player in the world. He scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, playing all 12 minutes as the Lakers outscored the Clippers, 39-16, for a 116-112 win.

That fourth quarter was a disaster for the Clippers. They committed seven turnovers, leading to 18 Lakers points. James Harden and Norman Powell were each minus-23. And the Lakers targeted Harden defensively, with him on an island against James. How do you think that turned out?

“We need to make the simple play, and we have to be positive and sure of what we are doing,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “When guys are out of synch, or not in the right spots and right space, it is kind of hard to make the right pass and the right play. Our spacing, being in the right spots, that’s very important. We talked about it before the game of just having our spacing right. In that second half and fourth quarter, it just didn’t look the same as it did in the first three quarters. Just something to look at, something to get better, hopefully we can learn from it.”

The Clippers were sailing until consecutive losses to the Kings and Lakers without Paul George, who is out with a knee injury. In the Western Conference, a few losses could knock a team to the fourth or fifth seed. The Clippers entered the weekend in fourth, which would mean a first-round series with the Suns.

“We have some injuries,” Harden said. “That’s a part of it. It’s a long season. As much as you want to win every game, that’s not reality. Just try to focus on game by game, and even possession by possession. For the most part, I think, throughout the course of the game we played pretty well. Watch film, get better, and get ready for our next game.”

All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard believes the issue has been defense.

“I think it’s transition,” he said. “We’ve got to do that. We’ve got to get back, we’ve got to talk, we’ve got to communicate. And come in the game wanting to stop the other team.”

On the flip side, the Lakers are playing better and James is healthy and playing some of the best basketball since he’s been in Los Angeles. In Thursday’s win against the Wizards, James chased down Jordan Poole for a key block in overtime and then followed with a 3-pointer.

Against the Clippers, James was responsible for 11 of the Lakers’ 13 baskets in the fourth quarter. He was 7-for-12 shooting with five 3-pointers and four assists. Anthony Davis scored 2 points in the final period.

“Just in the zone,” James said. “You feel like everything that you put up is going in and for me, I just kept it consistent. I wasn’t taking ill-advised shots. I stayed in the course of the offense. When I was able to get the switches, I was able to give myself some space and get a couple more looks.

“My teammates did a great job continuing to find me and I was trying to dictate the tempo and dictate the game and we started making a run for it and making the game closer and closer and closer.”

For the Lakers, it was a potential season-changing win. They lost three days before to the Suns, and left complaining about officiating. Coach Darvin Ham has blamed many of the team’s issues on injuries, but James and Davis have been remarkably healthy.

The Lakers have a stretch of 10 games — nine at home — in California. They needed that win against the Clippers and James was still great enough to pull it out by himself.

“It showed a lot of character and resilience,” Ham said. “It was tough being down 21 at one point, just being able to fight through that, everybody banding together, we didn’t fragment, we drew in closer together, took a good look at ourselves at halftime, again it was a tough third quarter, but even still just continued to fight. As long as there’s time left on the clock, we have to fight, and we knew time was pressing with another game to play [Thursday] night, it was great.”

Layups

Friday was the final day players could be waived and remain eligible for playoff rosters, offering clarity for the Celtics’ roster for the final stretch. Players such as Atlanta’s Patty Mills, Detroit’s Mike Muscala, and San Antonio’s Marcus Morris became available, but the Celtics are not eligible to sign players who earned more than the mid-level exception, which includes Morris. The Celtics would love a reunion with Morris, who played two years in Boston before signing with the Knicks. The Celtics have one open roster spot and could use that on a buyout player or convert Neemias Queta to a standard NBA contract. Mills could be a possibility after playing 19 games with the Hawks . . . Speaking of Atlanta, the Hawks are going to spend weeks without All-Star guard Trae Young, who underwent surgery to repair a fractured left hand. The Hawks are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, trying to hold off the Nets and Raptors for that playoff spot. The Raptors have a retooled team with former Celtic Kelly Olynyk, Dorchester native Bruce Brown, ex-Knicks RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, and rookie Gradey Dick, who has seen more playing time. The Nets have a new coach in Kevin Ollie and a renewed vision after letting Jacque Vaughn go after a 50-point loss to the Celtics. In the Western Conference, the Jazz, who were considered playoff contenders early in the season but have been one of the league’s more disappointing teams, are five games out of the last playoff spot and have essentially relented on this season in preparation for the future . . . The Hornets hired 35-year-old Nets executive Jeff Peterson to run their basketball operations after longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak stepped down last month. The Hornets need new life and are expected to make changes in the coming months, likely starting with coach Steve Clifford. The Hornets’ troubles aren’t all Clifford’s fault, but he’s been unsuccessful in his second stint and was hired by former owner Michael Jordan. The Hornets will have cap space after Kyle Lowry and Miles Bridges come off the books. Former Celtic Grant Williams and ex-Thunder guard Tre Mann are part of the starting lineup after being acquired at the trade deadline.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.