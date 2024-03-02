Draft Caleb Williams and trade Justin Fields? For the Bears, it’s more complicated than it appears.

With Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at Southern Cal, the talent is undeniable. Bears general manager Ryan Poles called Williams an “artist” who has “pieces that are similar” to Patrick Mahomes .

Except both ends of that may be more complicated than they appear. Williams continues to make head-scratching decisions that should give the Bears pause about making him the face of the franchise. And Fields’s trade market doesn’t seem too robust.

The Bears’ decision at quarterback this offseason should be fairly straightforward. Sitting pretty with the No. 1 overall pick, they should draft Caleb Williams and trade Justin Fields .

“There’s some areas to clean up . . . [but] at the same time, there’s a guy who’s not afraid to make big plays,” Poles said at the NFL Combine. “There’s a lot to like in terms of talent. I’m really looking forward to meeting the person.”

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah knows it’s almost heretic to compare any quarterback to Mahomes, but he sees many of the same traits in Williams.

“Just in terms of how he plays with the creativity and a little flare,” Jeremiah said. “And in all the different types of throws he can make, in terms of driving the ball, layering the ball, extending plays, all those things. I think there’s still some more growth and some cleaning up to do with Caleb’s game, but talent-wise it’s pretty special.”

Yet drafting Williams may not be such a slam dunk for the Bears. There were several times in the last year when Williams, 22, and his camp raised eyebrows with questionable maturity or leadership.

There were the rumors of his father asking for an ownership stake in whichever team drafted Williams, which he should have known would be a nonstarter — it’s against league rules. There were rumors of Williams not wanting to play for the Bears and having a list of only five teams he would play for, though Williams has quelled those for now by telling ESPN he’d be “excited” to be drafted by Chicago.

There’s the fact that Southern Cal went just 8-5 last year, though Jeremiah puts that mostly on its 121st-ranked scoring defense. There’s also the fact that Williams doesn’t have an agent and is being directed by his father, Carl Williams, which makes for a unique dynamic for any NFL front office.

There was the time Williams skipped his postgame press conference after Southern Cal’s loss to UCLA in November. And the time he broke down crying in his mother’s arms following the loss to Washington. A team considering Williams with the No. 1 pick and making him the face of the franchise would like to see Williams handle his emotions better.

Then there was the bizarre and unprecedented decision this past week for Williams not to do any medical tests at the NFL Combine. He said at his Friday press conference that he didn’t want 32 teams examining him at the Combine, and said that “the teams that I go to for my visits, those teams will have the medical [information], and that’ll be it.”

Williams isn’t wrong for not wanting to be poked and prodded by 32 teams, but he’s being unnecessarily difficult by skipping the medical tests, which are by far the most important aspect of the Combine. As explained by former 17-year Chargers head physician David Chao, Williams easily could have informed the Combine that he would do a medical check, but only with the Bears’ doctors, and they could share the results with the other teams.

Instead, Williams looks as if he’s got something to hide or that he is being difficult just for the sake of it. And if Williams truly does a medical check at each of his pre-draft visits, the checkups will be more arduous and repetitive than if he simply did the exam at the Combine.

The Bears should consider if all the hassle is worth it. The Commanders, sitting at No. 2, would probably be thrilled to get Williams, a D.C. native, and make a splash in the first year of owner Josh Harris, who attended the Combine (as did Bears chairman George McCaskey).

The Bears can probably extract multiple first-round picks from the Commanders, and still get an elite quarterback at No. 2 such as Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, who aren’t graded quite as high as Williams but have fewer red flags. It has to be tempting.

Still, the likeliest scenario is Williams ending up with the Bears. While the maturity and leadership issues are real, the Bears can always talk themselves into believing that Williams can improve with time and age. But a franchise that has struggled at quarterback for as long as the Bears have probably doesn’t want to risk passing over a generational talent, especially after the 2017 debacle of drafting Mitchell Trubisky over Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

CROWDED FIELD

There’s QB supply

and little demand

The other part of the Bears’ solution, trading Justin Fields, doesn’t look so easy. Same with the Patriots in trading Mac Jones, and the Jets in trading Zach Wilson. The veteran quarterback market is overwhelmed with supply and little demand.

Look at this list of quarterbacks potentially available in free agency and trades, in addition to Fields:

Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jones, Wilson, Jameis Winston, Gardner Minshew, Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Davis Mills, Joe Flacco, Josh Dobbs, Carson Wentz, Mason Rudolph, and maybe Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett.

With so many “meh” quarterbacks available, there’s not much urgency for any team to trade for Fields now. A trade might not even happen until after the first round of the draft in late April.

Several teams need quarterbacks but are going to try their luck at the draft before settling on a mediocre veteran. Chicago, Washington, and New England are in prime position to draft Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye at picks 1-3. Teams further down the draft, such as Atlanta, Minnesota, Denver, and Las Vegas, likely want to see if they can get J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix or Michael Penix before committing to a veteran.

Fields also has three other factors working against him. One, his performance has been underwhelming. He’s a career 60 percent passer, with 38 fumbles in three seasons, and more games missed to injury (11) than wins (10-28). It’s not fair to put all of the Bears’ struggles on Fields, but his coaches seem to have grown frustrated with his lack of progress in pocket passing and game management.

Two, Fields’s rookie contract expires after this coming season. He’ll cost a reasonable $3.2 million this year (fully guaranteed), but then a team will have to pay him $25.7 million in 2025 on a fifth-year option or, more likely, let him hit free agency, making him perhaps a one-year rental.

Three, there also doesn’t seem to be an obvious fit for Fields. The Raiders need a quarterback, but it doesn’t appear that new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was Fields’s coordinator in Chicago, is interested in a reunion. The Falcons’ new scheme under former Rams assistant coach Zac Robinson may not be the best fit for Fields. The Steelers need a quarterback, but adding Fields to Pickett and Rudolph may be more competition than they’re comfortable with. Sean Payton probably wants a more accomplished pocket passer in Denver.

It’s easy to say, “Just trade Justin Fields,” or Mac Jones. But their trade markets may not materialize for a while.

Justin Fields is 10-28 as quarterback for the Bears, but their struggles can't be blamed entirely on him. Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

ETC.

What do Patriots

have planned?

As for the Patriots, the buzz from league sources at the Combine is that they would like to sign a veteran quarterback and sit a rookie for the 2024 season, as MassLive also reported.

Of course, most teams say they’re going to sit their rookie, and it rarely works out that way. The 2018 Browns, with Eliot Wolf in the front office, were planning to sit No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield all year behind veteran Tyrod Taylor, yet Mayfield started 13 games.

Still, it seems headed in the direction of the Patriots signing a veteran bridge quarterback while also drafting one at No. 3. Of the quarterbacks listed above, the names that make the most sense are the two who played in Cleveland under current Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt — Jacoby Brissett, the former Patriots QB who started 11 games for the 2022 Browns, and Josh Dobbs, who spent the 2023 offseason and training camp with the Browns. Joe Flacco also played for Van Pelt, but he’s 39 and is famous for previously saying he had little interest in being a mentor for young teammates Drew Lock and Jalen Hurts.

Sources said the Patriots are also bringing back former Ohio University and CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who was claimed in December and will return on a minimum salary as an exclusive-rights free agent.

The two uncertainties are the holdovers, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. It seems unlikely that Jones will be with the Patriots in 2024, as he and the team likely need a fresh start. With just a $2.79 million guaranteed salary, Jones could be a decent backup for a contending team such as the 49ers.

Zappe is the wild card. In a vacuum, the Patriots would have little reason to discard Zappe — he’s cheap ($985,000 this year and $1.1 million next year) and has good experience (4-4 record as a starter). If the Patriots are serious about sitting their rookie quarterback, a depth chart of, say, Brissett plus Zappe might be enough to get them through the season. But if the Patriots want a totally fresh start at quarterback, or if Rourke outplays Zappe in the offseason, Zappe could be moved, too.

Combine not what is once was

▪ Is the NFL Combine slowly dying? A handful of head coaches are skipping the event this year. Most of the top quarterbacks aren’t throwing. On Thursday, 30 percent of the defensive linemen and linebackers opted out of drills (24 of 82). And the Big 12 will be holding a conference-wide Pro Day from March 27-30 at The Star in suburban Dallas, a new concept that could spread to other conferences and further diminish the Combine. The event was created in the 1980s as a way for all 32 teams to get the same medical information on players, and it may be devolving back into that.

▪ Most owners don’t attend the Combine, and a lot was made of Commanders owner Josh Harris coming to Indianapolis to sit in on the interviews with the top quarterback prospects. But I also spotted the Bears’ George McCaskey and the Bills’ Terry Pegula in Indianapolis, in addition to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who always attends, and Giants owner John Mara, who is there as part of the Competition Committee.

▪ This year’s draft has three sons of NFL legends — Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr., and Southern Cal receiver Brenden Rice (son of Jerry Rice). There’s also Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr.

Market watch

▪ The Vikings seem to want Kirk Cousins back, but this time on their terms — no more high-end, fully guaranteed contracts. “We have our interests, he has his,” Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. “We’ll get to the table and see if we can figure out a creative solution and meet in the middle.”

▪ Bills GM Brandon Beane brushed aside the idea of moving on from Stefon Diggs, and with Gabe Davis likely to leave in free agency, the Bills probably don’t want to get rid of all of Josh Allen’s weapons. Adofo-Mensah said trading Justin Jefferson “is not something that’s once crossed my mind” and said Jefferson is “the best wide receiver in the league and should be compensated as such.” But that’s different from saying Jefferson isn’t going anywhere.

The Bengals don’t seem inclined to give Tee Higgins a long-term deal given they have to pay Ja’Marr Chase, but with Tyler Boyd likely out in Cincinnati, the Bengals seem ready to keep Higgins on a one-year franchise tag this year and make one more championship run. The Chargers are in terrible cap position and can save $20 million in cash and cap space by releasing Mike Williams, entering the final year of his deal.

▪ The veteran running back market is depressed, with a glut of players and little demand. Saquon Barkley is the torch-bearer and agents are hoping he can get $10 million per year, from the Giants or otherwise. Then there’s Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott, and a bunch of others. The idea of Henry going to Baltimore to team up with Lamar Jackson is intriguing and terrifying.

Extra points

It sounds like the entire Cowboys organization is going to be on the hot seat in 2024. Jones is letting Mike McCarthy play out the final year of his contract, a rarity for a head coach. The Dallas Morning News also reported that new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer only signed a one-year deal, another rarity. And Dak Prescott, entering the final year of his contract with a $34 million salary and cap number of $59.455 million, may not get an extension this year. The salary cap explosion makes Prescott’s number easier to stomach. And the Cowboys could be taking a wait-and-see approach before investing several more years in Prescott . . . Mecole Hardman caused quite a fuss this past week when he said on “The Pivot Podcast” that he had mentally checked out of New York and told Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs GM Brett Veach, “Come get me,” which they eventually did. Jets GM Joe Douglas said “those are comments that definitely resonated with us,” i.e. the Jets may pursue tampering charges. And Sauce Gardner tweeted and deleted a message at Hardman accusing him of leaking Jets game plans before games against the Chiefs and Eagles, which coincidentally were two of the Jets’ best games all season . . . The Commanders’ FedEx Field will have a new name this coming season, per the Washington Post, with FedEx backing out on the final two years and $30 million of its naming-rights contract. The contract allowed FedEx to back out if there were an ownership change, but the move surprised the team, per the Post . . . Three head coaches received an A-plus grade from the NFL Players Association anonymous surveys — Andy Reid, Dan Campbell, and Kevin O’Connell . . . While NFL Films is thanked in the credits of “The Dynasty,” an NFL Films source said the organization was not pleased with the depiction of Bill Belichick in the series and opted to distance itself from director Matthew Hamachek’s project.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.