Here’s a look at some of the Bruins’ top youngsters with the trade deadline approaching

Fans from every hockey-loving neighborhood from Southie to Strathcona will be hitting the refresh button, again, 24/7.

Only half the teams will be extended invitations to the postseason, but every franchise will be a player during trade season. Be it buyer or seller, general managers will need their cells to be fully charged 24/7.

Trade rumors, which have been simmering through the Original 32 markets for weeks, will start to bubble over with the deadline set for Friday.

It’s a safe bet the Bruins, who entered the weekend tied atop the league standings with the Panthers with 84 points, will be buyers once again. En route to a historic regular season in 2022-23, GM Don Sweeney added three pieces, so complacency is not in his DNA.

This season the needs are greater. Boston needs another smashmouth defender and some secondary (perhaps primary?) scoring off the wing.

The Bruins need to strengthen their roster for the stretch and playoffs runs, but they won’t be dealing from a position of strength.

The club’s two most marketable veteran trade chips on the varsity (Jake DeBrusk and Linus Ullmark) won’t bring much back. DeBrusk is having a down season and is on an expiring deal, and goalies, even a reigning Vezina winner, don’t normally fetch a lot at the deadline.

Boston also is short on draft picks. Sweeney traded a bundle of selections in recent years, including first-rounders for Hampus Lindholm (2024) and Tyler Bertuzzi (2025), and only has three picks (Rounds 4, 5, and 6) this June. If a club wants a high draft slot as part of any deal, the Bruins would have to dip into their 2025 supply.

So, that leaves Boston’s prospect pool as its biggest commodity. While it’s not considered a deep body of water, there are desirable players in this group.

A look at some of the Bruins’ top young’uns:

▪ Matt Poitras — Silky smooth forward who showed some flashes during his 33 games (five goals, 15 points) before he was shut down because of a shoulder injury. His hockey IQ was evident, but there were times when he was almost too patient. For example, he would often wait for the perfect shot or pass before making the quick one. He’ll need to get a little bigger and a lot stronger to withstand the rigors of a full season.

▪ Mason Lohrei — A tall (6 feet 5 inches, 211 pounds) and rangy defenseman with excellent vision and instincts. He sees lanes clearly and will send crisp passes through them or jump into them himself. He shows creativity with the puck through the neutral and offensive zones. He’ll cough it up in the defensive end sometimes but has a great temperament and won’t carry mistakes over to his next shift. Like Poitras, he will have to add some bulk.

▪ Fabian Lysell — The speedy Swede was Boston’s first-round pick in 2021. Though he’s been considered the franchise’s top forward prospect for the last two seasons, he has yet to make his NHL debut as he continues to polish his 200-foot game at AHL Providence. Has added defensive responsibilities and grittiness to a résumé that already included top-end speed and a quick, accurate shot.

▪ Johnny Beecher — Similar to Poitras, the rookie center displayed some nice things during his first NHL stint (he was strong at the faceoff dot and a reliable penalty killer) before his game slipped and he was sent to Providence. Beecher possesses the size (6-3, 210) to be a physical player who can dish pucks from the corners and punishment from the greasy areas. He needs to demonstrate that more consistently.

▪ Georgii Merkulov — A natural center who can play wing, Merkulov is a playmaker with velvety hands and superior vision and instincts. He’s proved he can score at the NCAA and AHL levels (heading into the weekend, he had 21 goals and 49 points in 48 games, good for top five in the AHL), now he needs to do it in the NHL. To earn that shot, however, he needs to show he can be responsible in all three zones. He’s made great strides and even earned a varsity call-up earlier this season. He’s on the correct path.

▪ Oskar Jellvik — Another slick Swede, the versatile forward had 12 goals and 32 points through 31 games going into weekend play for a loaded Boston College squad. He gets rid of the puck in a flash and gets it on net. Has developed a nice chemistry with Cutter Gauthier, so maybe he’s attractive to the Ducks in a deal for say, Adam Henrique?

▪ Brett Harrison — Harrison hasn’t lit it up in Providence this season (five goals, 12 points in 33 games), but the Dorchester native (that’s Dorchester, Ontario) has a nice blend of size (6-3, 188) and savvy (he’ll get to the net). A onetime Oshawa General (just like Orr, Bobby), Harrison needs seasoning, but his ability to catch on quickly is intriguing.

▪ John Farinacci — With a lack of draft picks the last few years, Farinacci could turn out to be a huge free agent signing/steal after he declined to ink a deal with the Coyotes (who drafted him in 2019). A center, he hangs on to pucks and will get them to his teammates. Also makes solid contact on his shots. Keeps his feet moving and can be a pest to play against.

▪ Frederic Brunet — A fluid, puck-moving defenseman, the 20-year-old has time to put more muscle on his 6-3, 195-pound frame. He has not looked out of place in Providence, where his excellent skating and vision are a plus. Will likely need to get a little more physicality and sandpaper in his game to be a consistent NHL contributor.

▪ Jonathan Myrenberg — Big defensemen will always get a look. Big defensemen who can skate smoothly will get a longer one. At 6-3 and 200 pounds, Myrenberg fits into the latter category. Though he hasn’t signed with the Bruins, they own the Swede’s rights as part of the Jack Studnicka trade with Vancouver. Myrenberg is playing for Linkoping in the SHL and has shown a penchant for good decision-making and good passes. An NHL organization is going to want to test him.

▪ Reid Dyck — Boston’s sixth-round pick in 2022, Dyck is a big-bodied goalie (6-4, 194) playing for Swift Current in the WHL, where he’s been named Goalie of the Week twice in the last month. He’s athletic with a quick (left) glove. The Bruins have excellent organizational depth at the position (including Brandon Bussi at Providence and Philip Svedeback at Providence College), so they may be willing to part with Dyck.

SOMETHING TO WORRY ABOUT?

Nerve-racking

time for players

Jake DeBrusk acknowledged he thinks about his uncertain future (he said there has been no progress on a contract extension in Boston), particularly when the trade winds start blowing.

“Of course, I [worry],” the right winger said Wednesday. “I feel like I’ve been around here long enough to know how the league works. Obviously, there are different things [that happen], guys get injured around the league and different stuff happens that’s out of our control. It’ll be interesting to see which teams are aggressive and which teams aren’t. But of course, you always have that in the back of your mind. Obviously two years ago it was a little more intense on that side of things. But I think ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been worried.”

DeBrusk’s “two years ago” reference was to the time he requested a trade. The Bruins instead extended him for two seasons at $4 million per annum.

Brad Marchand acknowledged trade season can be nerve-racking but offered the best advice is to stay focused on your routine.

“I think everybody gets nervous at the trade deadline, except maybe [Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak],” the Bruins captain said with a smile. “But I think the biggest thing is when you start worrying about things that are out of your control. You never really know how things are going to play out. The biggest thing is trying to focus on being here and trying to enjoy every day. The biggest thing is trying not to get caught up in it. We have enough to worry about outside of that. The more you let your mind wander, the tougher you make it on yourself. It’s about trying to stay within the game, within the room, and not worrying about too much outside attention and media attention. It does get tough because there’s a lot of chatter about it, but you just have to try to [avoid it].”

ETC.

Deal plausible

for Hanifin?

Noah Hanifin remains the biggest name on the trading block. A return to Massachusetts likely would make both sides happy. But is it plausible?

The Bruins would have to send a boatload to Calgary in order to land the talented defenseman, who grew up in Norwood and starred at Boston College.

Or would they?

Hanifin ($4.95 million annual average value) is set to become a free agent, and if he makes it clear he wants a homecoming (and he’s willing to wait until the summer), that limits the Flames’ bargaining power as potential trade partners won’t want to give up a ton for a playoff rental.

The Bruins would still need to get creative to fit Hanifin, but perhaps if the deal is sweet enough, the Flames could retain some money, or they could take back a player such as Matt Grzelcyk ($3.6 million AAV) or Derek Forbort ($3 million AAV) who is also poised to hit free agency.

Coyotes have trade chips

The free-falling Coyotes will be sellers and they have several pending free agents that could fill major needs (defense and grittiness) the Bruins will be looking for.

How about a package of prospects and picks for top-four defenseman Matt Dumba ($3.9 million AAV) and rugged bottom-six forward Liam O’Brien ($775,00 AAV)?

Arizona GM Bill Armstrong needs to shed salary and get younger and Boston (along with others) can help him accomplish those goals.

Dumba is a reliable even-strength defender and excels on the penalty kill. He plays with physicality and will move bodies out of the high-traffic areas to help give his goalies clear vision lanes.

O’Brien won’t fill the scoresheet with regularity, but he plays with snarl and that physical style can set the tone and also can create space for his teammates. Translation: Opponents won’t take liberties when O’Brien is buzzing.

Kane back to his old self

As Patrick Kane glided down the slot unabated with that familiar, almost floating-on-air skating style, fans in the United Center held their breath.

They’d seen this exhilarating sight countless times before, but this was different. Kane, a favorite son in the City of Big Shoulders for 16 sweet seasons, was wearing Red Wings red.

Just like Kane did when he was wearing Blackhawks red, the slick forward came through, beating Petr Mrazek in overtime to deliver a 3-2 Detroit win a week ago.

Following his goal, Kane bellowed “Showtime,” one of the many nicknames bestowed upon him during his Windy City tenure, as he skated toward center ice. The Blackhawks faithful responded in kind, erupting for Kane, despite their team being on the losing end of the score.

Kane’s goal was cathartic on a couple of fronts.

For Kane, it was another moment of redemption following offseason surgery. For Blackhawks fans, it was something to cheer about in a moribund season. Fear not for the Chicagoans, they’ll have Connor Bedard in their stable for years to come.

“Just a lot of emotions, scoring that goal, being back here, being on a different team,” Kane told reporters. “Just tried to show the fans there at the end they’ll always have my heart here.”

Kane amassed 446 goals, 1,225 points, and 3 Stanley Cup titles in 1,161 regular-season games with the Blackhawks.

He was a trade deadline acquisition by the Rangers last season before heading into unrestricted free agency delayed by hip resurfacing surgery, a procedure that has not been kind to aging NHLers.

Kane, however, has bucked that trend and headed into weekend play with 13 goals and 31 points in 29 games. At 35, Kane’s patient, calm style is still evident, and his one-timer off the elbow, particularly on the power play, is still one of the most feared shots in league.

No. 88′s first game in the Windy City as an enemy sniper came on the day the Blackhawks were retiring the No. 7 of Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios. Coincidentally, Chelios left the Blackhawks after a memorable run to join the Red Wings for an even more memorable run.

During a speech to the crowd, Chelios, who was born in Chicago, shouted out Kane, telling the Buffalo native he might one day hold the title of the NHL’s best American-born player.

“That jersey looks kind of funny Kaner, but it’ll grow on you,” said Chelios. “And don’t worry, it’ll work out in the end. You’ll be standing here [in Chicago], same as me.”

Kane amassed 446 goals, 1,225 points, and 3 Stanley Cup titles in 1,161 regular-season games with the Blackhawks but now dons the sweater of the Detroit Red Wings. Gregory Shamus/Getty

Loose pucks

Ever wonder why NHL coaches don’t go ballistic behind the bench more often? Check out the checkbooks of Buffalo’s Don Granato and Toronto’s Sheldon Keefe for the answer. Each was docked $25,000 by the NHL this past week for what the league termed “unprofessional conduct directed at the officials.” Just imagine the fines Earl Weaver would have incurred . . . Nice story on nhl.com about former Bruin Jarome Iginla’s children following in their father’s footprints. Iginla’s daughter, Jade, plays at Brown University, while sons Tij, 17, plays for Kelowna in the Western Hockey League, and Joe, 15, plays for Kelowna’s under-18 team. The siblings used to compete against each other, and their father, on a rink Jarome would construct in their backyard . . . Supermodel and Chicago native Cindy Crawford buried a shot from center ice during a contest at the aforementioned Red Wings-Blackhawks game . . . Congrats to the Capitals’ John Carlson. The Massachusetts native recently set the franchise mark for games by a defenseman (985) . . . Couple of final reminders: Bruins web reporter (and Globe alum!) Eric Russo will host the latest Cue the Memories event at the Kowloon restaurant Wednesday in advance of the club’s Era Night game vs. the Maple Leafs Thursday. Patrice Bergeron, Andrew Ference, and Claude Julien are expected to participate. It’s a buffet, question-and-answer, and meet/greet/photo opportunity. For tickets, head to bostonbruins.com. Pro tip: Get the Saugus wings . . . Also Wednesday, the Bruins will unveil “Heritage Hall,” an “educational, interactive, and immersive venue that brings the most remarkable moments of the incredible and storied Bruins franchise to life.” It will be open during The Sports Museum’s normal hours at TD Garden. For more information, visit sportsmuseum.org . . . The 2024 Will McDonough Writing Contest is accepting entries from students in grades 4-12 through Wednesday. Contest guidelines and entry information are available at sportsmuseum.org.

