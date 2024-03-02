Trio tied with three-shot lead headed to final round of PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach, Fla.

Lowry is looking for his third victory on the PGA Tour. Skinns is trying for his first top-10 finish in 33 tour starts. Eckroat is seeking his first tour win in his 50th start.

Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat were tied for a three-shot lead Saturday after third round of the Cognizant Classic. Lowry and Skinns had rounds of 66 and Eckroat shot a 68. They were at 13-under 200.

Shane Lowry nearly won at PGA National two years ago. The Irishman has given himself a big chance to get a victory there Sunday.

“Even though the scoring is pretty good this year, I like playing tough golf,” said Lowry, who has shot in the 60s all three days. “I like when everything is on the line a lot out there. You’re standing there over a lot of shots on this golf course, a lot that mean a lot, as in one bad swing can lead to a big number. I feel like I just know how to play the golf course. I feel like I’ve figured it out.”

Jacob Bridgeman (65), Min Woo Lee (66), Martin Laird (66), Kevin Yu (70) and Victor Perez (70) were 10 under. Andrew Novak (70) and C.T. Pan (70) were another shot back.

This is the 18th time that the tournament — known as the Honda Classic until this year — has been contested at PGA National. And it’s proven to be hard to rally for a win there on Sunday: in the previous 17 tour events at PGA National, 11 eventual winners had at least a share of the lead after 54 holes and 16 were no worse than tied for second.

The exception was Sungjae Im, who was fifth entering the final round in 2020. And the only players to rally from more than one stroke back entering the final round to win the Honda at PGA National were Sepp Straka (five back in 2022 when he prevailed over Lowry), Im (three back in 2020), Padraig Harrington (three back in 2015) and Russell Henley (two back in 2014).

“I would say when the course gets tricky like that, in a sense you have maybe a little bit more freedom not being in the lead, not having to kind of protect anything,” Perez said. “So, maybe that does play to an advantage for the guys coming from behind. I don’t know what the stats are with 54-hole winners. At the end of the day, whoever is going to shoot the least amount of strokes is going to win.”

Lowry went to the 72nd hole at PGA National in 2022 tied with Straka for the lead. Straka, a group ahead, hit his drive 334 yards on the par-5 hole. And moments later, it began pouring — a storm out of nowhere, as tends to happen in South Florida.

Lowry had to tee off in the worst of the rain and win, and his drive was 90 yards behind Straka. He had no chance of reaching the green in two, laid up and watched Straka make birdie. Lowry had a long birdie putt, it missed and Straka got his first PGA Tour victory.

“It’s funny because I didn’t know Sepp at all at the time,” Lowry said. “I used to tell him at the Ryder Cup that I used to not like him after that tournament, and I’ve become really friendly with him now, and he’s a great guy, and I get on very well with him.

“I always say golf never owes you anything. I came up short that day. I’ve come up short before. I’ve been on the better end of things before. You just go out there and do your best and what will be.”

Twenty-five players are within five shots of the lead — with a 15-way tie for 11th at 8 under. Among the players in that logjam: Rickie Fowler (who shot a second consecutive 67 on Saturday) and second-round leader Bud Cauley (74). Rory McIlroy was in a group another shot back at 7 under.

LIV — Joaquin Niemann took six holes to get going and then ran off six birdies on his way to a 6-under 64, giving him a two-shot lead in LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as he goes for his second LIV win in three starts this year.

For Anthony Kim, Saturday was another struggle.

Kim, competing after being away from golf for nearly 12 years, started the second round at Royal Greens with three bogeys and a double bogey. He wound up with another 76, leaving him 25 shots behind after two rounds.

Kim has made one birdie in each of his two rounds since returning to golf. He signed up with LIV as a wild card for the remainder of the season, with hopes of playing well enough to earn a permanent spot for 2025 in the Saudi-funded league.

Niemann took until his third season on LIV to win, and now he goes for his second title. He won the season opener in Mexico, where he shot 59 at Mayakoba and eventually won in a playoff.

The Chilean says he was motivated in the offseason by not being in the majors. The Masters extended him an invitation based on three strong performances on the European tour, including an Australian Open victory.

“I’m still a long, long way away from the position where I want to be,” said Niemann, who was at 13-under 127. “I just go from there, and hopefully tomorrow have a great day, too, see my shots, stay calm and just do the same.”

Jason Kokrak (62) and Louis Oosthuizen (66) were two shots behind. Masters champion Jon Rahm, who joined the Saudi-funded league in the offseason, had a 69 and was four behind. Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (66) was eight shots back.

LPGA — Ayaka Furue of Japan shot a 4-under 68 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore The 23-year-old Furue, who won the Women’s Scottish Open in her first year on tour in 2022, had a 54-hole total of 10-under 206.

The late groups had to contend with rain and windy conditions at Sentosa Golf Club. Hannah Green was in second place after a 67. Second-round leader Celine Boutier (72) and Andrea Lee (67) were tied for third, three strokes behind Furue.

Two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko moved well up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 66 and was four strokes behind and tied for fifth in the 66-player, no-cut tournament.

European — Connor Syme of Scotland and Daniel Brown of England shared a two-shot lead headed into the final round of the SDC Championship on the European tour.

Brown led after 36 holes in South Africa and shot an even-par 72 in the third round. He was joined at the top of the leaderboard by Syme, who was also at 11 under after he had seven birdies in a 67, marking the third-lowest score of the round.

The 141st-ranked Syme has never won a European tour event and has three second-place finishes. Brown’s sole victory was at the ISPS Handa World Invitational last year.

Notable — Tiger Woods is the latest winner of the Bob Jones Award, the highest honor from the USGA. It recognized Woods for his commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf traditions. USGA chief executive Mike Whan said few players can stand alongside what Woods did on the golf course — he is tied with Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour wins, and only Jack Nicklaus has more than his 15 majors — or when it came to the impact he has had on golf. Woods will be honored June 12 during the US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina . . . The USGA is planning another doubleheader for the men’s and women’s US Opens. Shinnecock Hills is to host them in consecutive weeks in 2036. The concept is nothing new. It first was done at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014.