Aid groups question US airdrop plans for Gaza

The United States made its first airdrop of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip on Saturday in partnership with Jordan.

“Airdrops do not and cannot substitute for humanitarian access,” the International Rescue Committee, a New York-based aid organization, said in a statement Saturday. “Airdrops are not the solution to relieve this suffering, and distract time and effort from proven solutions to help at scale.”

International aid groups are criticizing a Biden administration plan to airdrop food to desperately hungry Palestinians, saying that such a move would be ineffective and would distract from more meaningful measures like pushing Israel to lift its partial siege of the Gaza Strip.

U.S. planes conducted the airdrop along with the Jordanian air force, U.S. Central Command said in a statement Saturday. Three U.S. Air Force cargo planes airdropped 66 pallets over southwest Gaza, according to a U.S. official. The pallets contained 38,000 ready-to-eat meals.

Egypt, France, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates have participated in aid airdrops to Gaza, but experts say they are inefficient, expensive and provide woefully small amounts of aid compared with the level of need in Gaza, which aid groups warn is on the brink of famine.

Given those drawbacks, airdrops are typically a measure of last resort. In addition, there is the difficulty of ensuring that the aid is distributed safely and fairly. Governments often organize airdrops over territory controlled by hostile entities, rather than allies.

Robert Ford, a fellow at the Middle East Institute and a retired American ambassador to Syria and Algeria, said the decision to turn to airdrops in Gaza represented a “humiliation” of the U.S. by its ally Israel. American officials had repeatedly tried to get Israel to allow a greater flow of aid into the territory.

“There is an obvious absurdity that we have to use our own military to undertake airdrops to deliver humanitarian aid because the military of the top American aid recipient, and our special ally in the Middle East, is blocking this same humanitarian aid,” Ford said. “It gives the image of an American aid recipient that acts with impunity because there is no American pressure applied, beyond verbal pleading.”

The International Rescue Committee, in its statement, said the United States and other countries should instead focus their efforts on “ensuring Israel lifts its siege of Gaza” and getting Israel to reopen border crossings to allow the unimpeded movement of fuel, food and medical supplies.

The committee also stressed the urgency of pushing for a cease-fire in a war that has lasted nearly five months — since the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel by the Palestinian armed group Hamas — trapping more than 2 million Palestinians under Israeli bombardment with limited access to food, water and electricity.

Israel denies that it is blocking aid. On Saturday, Eylon Levy, an Israeli government spokesperson, blamed distribution difficulties on the Gaza side and said that “Hamas is hijacking aid, and the U.N. is covering that up.”

President Joe Biden said Friday that the United States would begin airdropping relief supplies after dozens of Palestinians were killed a day earlier as Israeli forces opened fire near an aid convoy in Gaza City. The number of aid trucks entering Gaza dropped significantly in February, data show, even as aid agencies said that some people had resorted to eating birdseed and leaves.

The decline reflects, in part, Israel’s insistence on inspecting every truck at the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel, which has acted as the main gateway since it was reopened in December. In addition, the World Food Program, a United Nations agency, has joined UNRWA, the U.N. agency that serves Palestinians in Gaza, in stopping aid shipments to the north, citing lawlessness in the area.

John Kirby, a senior National Security Council official, said that the first U.S. airdrops would focus on food, followed by water and medicine. The United States has also asked Israel to open more border crossings and is examining ways to create a temporary port that would allow aid to be brought in by sea.

Kirby acknowledged that there were limits to what can be brought in by military cargo planes, saying it was a supplement, not a replacement, for aid trucks.

An official at another aid group, Oxfam, said this past week that it also did not support U.S. airdrops, “which would mostly serve to relieve the guilty consciences of senior U.S. officials whose policies are contributing to the ongoing atrocities and risk of famine in Gaza.”

Not everyone agrees. Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, a Palestinian American political analyst who had previously called for airdrops, said that they were a necessary supplemental option amid dire conditions.

“The situation is so desperate. Any food, any aid that makes it in, is incredibly helpful to the people on the ground,” said Alkhatib, who has family in Gaza and said he was frustrated by the aid groups’ critiques.

“As someone with skin in the game, I’ll take whatever we can get,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.