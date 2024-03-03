Body of 62-year-old man found in Mashpee; no signs of foul play detected

The body of a 62-year-old man was found in the Cape Cod town of Mashpee on Sunday, officials said.

The man had apparent ties to Mashpee as well as Florida, according to an email from a spokesperson for the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office, which did not give the man’s name, or the time or location of the discovery.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play, and an early investigation suggests that man had a medical condition, according to the statement.