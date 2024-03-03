‘It’s a nightmare’: One of the most common children’s asthma meds is no longer available, leaving families scrambling

“It was all very confusing, and we were left scrambling, trying to find out what we could do,” said Simone Fung, whose 5-year-old son, David, endured worse asthma symptoms over the past two months as the Cambridge family navigated confusing insurance policies and shortages of alternative medications to find a replacement for Flovent.

In a move unusual for such a widely used drug, GlaxoSmithKline discontinued Flovent HFA, the brand name of its corticosteroid treatment fluticasone propionate, at the end of December. Critics, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, say the decision helps the company avoid new Medicaid penalties going into effect this year for medications with price increases that outpace inflation.

A commonly prescribed medication for children’s asthma is disappearing from pharmacists’ shelves, forcing parents and pediatricians to scramble for alternatives just as allergy seaso n is about to start.

About 6.5 percent of Americans under 18 — well over 4 million children — have asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Flovent has been one of the most common drugs prescribed for younger asthma sufferers.

In a letter Friday to GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley, Warren accused the company of “price gouging” by killing its production of the widely used medication in order to avoid new government regulations that would have cost the pharmaceutical giant money. Instead, GSK has contracted with the drugmaker Prasco Laboratories to manufacture an authorized generic version.

“GSK has avoided accountability for aggressive price hikes on their life-saving drugs, and now, just ahead of allergy season, they’ve effectively ripped a go-to inhaler out of the hands of kids,” Warren said in a statement to the Globe Friday. “This is a shameful money grab that puts millions of children at risk.”

Warren’s letter linked GSK’s decision to stop manufacturing Flovent to the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which requires drug companies to pay rebates that are more in line with their drugs’ prices starting this year.

The senator demanded answers from GSK by March 15 about the pricing of both Flovent and the generic drug and the impact of its decision to cancel the brand name version. Warren noted Flovent’s price increased almost 50 percent over the past decade.

The pharmaceutical company confirmed in a statement Friday it had received Warren’s letter and would respond to her.

As of Monday, children 5 or older on MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid administrator, will need prior authorization from a doctor before insurance will cover the cost of the generic drug. MassHealth will pay for the generic for children under 5 without prior authorization. MassHealth also is removing prior authorization requirements to make it easier for Flovent users to switch to alternative medications.

A powdered form of the drug, which is less likely to be prescribed for young children because of their smaller lung capacity, would require prior authorization for all ages.

Doctors said coverage of the generic drug among private insurers varies widely. CVS Caremark, one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the state, is not carrying the generic, which a spokesperson said would be more expensive to include for its clients than a brand name drug. It is instead carrying the drug Pulmicort, which is cheaper.

GSK had planned to discontinue Flovent for some time, a spokesperson for the company said, and wanted to offer the generic to continue giving customers access to the drug. The wholesale acquisition cost of a 44-microgram starter dose of Flovent, which would provide a child with about a month’s supply of medication, was about $204.50, GSK reported, compared to nearly $133 for the generic version. GSK noted the generic drug’s manufacturer, Prasco, is responsible for setting and negotiating prices.

While the generic is technically cheaper than Flovent, GSK does not offer insurers or pharmacy benefit managers the same rebates and discounts as they would with the brand name drug, Warren’s letter stated, meaning it can end up costing insurers more, prompting some to not cover it.

Flovent has been one of the go-to treatments for young children for decades because extensive clinical trials have shown it to be safe for kids and it comes in an easy-to-use inhaler that provides a dose ideal for children’s lungs. The metered dose inhaler used with Flovent and its generic version also allows a child to inhale the aerosol drug with as many breaths as needed, which is important for younger children with smaller lungs. Other medications don’t have as convenient a delivery system, and it can be a challenge to find the correct dosage.

The drug is typically used twice daily to prevent asthma symptoms. Children who need it but don’t take it regularly are vulnerable to asthma attacks.

“We’ll have to track this closely to see if there’s an uptick of ED [emergency department] visits,” said Jonathan Gaffin, a pediatrician and director of the Severe Asthma Program at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Practitioners worry that children from poorer families with less access to health care may suffer the most. Asthma is more common among children living in higher density, lower income communities, a 2022 study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found.

Mary Beth Miotto, a doctor at the Mattapan Community Health Center and president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said she has concerns that immigrants not fluent in English won’t know what to do if they suddenly find their children’s medication is unavailable.

“You have some families who haven’t had regular health care who can’t be expected to understand these intricacies,” she said.

Pharmaceutical companies give the federal government rebates to ensure Medicaid can purchase drugs below their list prices. Before the 2021 Act, rebates were calculated in a way that allowed drug prices to outpace the payments companies made to the government. The 2021 change was designed to bring down the costs of medications, and most companies responded by cutting their drugs’ list prices, Warren’s letter said.

The generic version of Flovent doesn’t have the same history of price increases as the brand name, said Kenny Mendez, president and chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, so it is not subject to the same rebate increases GSK would have faced if it had continued selling Flovent.

It’s very unusual to have a pharmaceutical company cut access to such a widely used medication, said Gaffin at Boston Children’s. “We’re not used to this scale of making this type of change for such a huge population,” Gaffin said. “I can’t overstate how difficult that can be.”

Fung, the Cambridge woman, learned Flovent would no longer be available in January, and her insurance wouldn’t cover the generic version. It took a week to get a supply of an alternative treatment, Asmanex, and by then her son had just three days of Flovent doses remaining.

The original dosage of Asmanex wasn’t sufficient for David, though, who still experienced coughing fits even while taking it. He needed to double what was originally prescribed, but that meant he ran out of the medication sooner than expected. In February, supply shortages left him without any treatment at all for nine days. He finally got new doses of his medication Thursday night, Fung said.

“It gave me so much anxiety,” she said. “It’s like suddenly Tylenol is not available. It’s a nightmare.”

Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin.