Cassidy is outgoing and funny

She enjoys reading, spending time with animals, going to the movies, and practicing her makeup skills. Cassidy is outgoing, polite, and funny. She has a big personality and can self-advocate when necessary.

Cassidy has friends at school and in the community that she enjoys being around; she is learning more about healthy relationships and boundaries, as she develops into a young adult. She is very insightful and easily engages with others.

Cassidy attends her local school. Overall, she does well when she applies herself. During the beginning of the school year, she received excellent grades. She is very academically capable and is successful when she is provided with guidance from her teachers.

Cassidy is ready to find her forever family. She thrives when expectations are clear and there is structure for her to operate under. As she grows, Cassidy is spending more time in the community by herself and is able to make good choices. A family that can provide her with a stable environment will ensure that she thrives and reaches her optimal level of sucess.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/8500

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.