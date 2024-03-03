Conn. man, 72, rescued after fall while hiking on Mt. Monadnock in New Hampshire

A Connecticut man was rescued Friday after he sustained an injury in a fall while hiking Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey, N.H., officials said.
Thomas Burns, a 72-year-old man from West Hartford, Conn., called police around 3:10 p.m. after falling while hiking the Marlboro Trail and suffering an injury that left him unable to continue the hike, according to a statement released by New Hampshire Fish and Game. Burns traveled with a hiking partner and came equipped with maps, water, food, and all the necessary hiking equipment, officials said.
Emergency responders from the Jaffrey Fire Department, departments from nearby towns, park rangers, and conservation officers found Burns and carried him to the trailhead, where an ambulance waited to transport him to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, N.H., when they arrived about 4:30 p.m., according to the statement.
The statement did not make clear the extent of Burns’s injury. No further information was immediately available.
