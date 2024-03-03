Conn. man, 72, rescued after fall while hiking on Mt. Monadnock in New Hampshire

A Connecticut man was rescued Friday after he sustained an injury in a fall while hiking Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey, N.H., officials said.

Thomas Burns, a 72-year-old man from West Hartford, Conn., called police around 3:10 p.m. after falling while hiking the Marlboro Trail and suffering an injury that left him unable to continue the hike, according to a statement released by New Hampshire Fish and Game. Burns traveled with a hiking partner and came equipped with maps, water, food, and all the necessary hiking equipment, officials said.