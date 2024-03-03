Harwich man indicted on 46 charges in connection with alleged sexual abuse of seven people

At a Feb. 1 hearing in Orleans District Court, Viprino was ordered held at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or a $100,000,000 bond and ordered to wear a GPS device if he is released, according to court records. He is due in Barnstable Superior Court for arraignment on the new charges March 12, prosecutors said.

A Barnstable County grand jury indicted 43-year-old Barry Viprino on 46 charges, including rape, kidnapping, and assault and battery, the office of District Attorney Robert J. Galibois said in a statement.

A Harwich man previously arraigned on 13 charges of rape and other offenses was indicted Friday on nearly four dozen charges in connection with the alleged abuse of seven people between May and November last year, according to the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office.

Viprino’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

Viprino was indicted on one count of aggravated rape, 19 counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, one count of kidnapping, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of intimidation of a witness, one count of possessing a large capacity firearm, and 15 counts of possessing a large capacity feeding device, Galibois’s office said.

Viprino was first arraigned in Orleans District Court on Nov. 9, after three people who said they experienced sexual assault came forward to Harwich police, beginning with a single alleged victim in August. As the investigation continued, two more alleged victims contacted authorities, prosecutors said.

At the November arraignment, Viprino was charged with 11 counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, and one count of possessing a large capacity firearm, prosecutors said.

Since then, four more people have reported experiences of sexual assault to Harwich police, prosecutors said. Harwich police detectives conducted an investigation and a Barnstable Superior Court judge issued a warrant for Viprino to answer to his charges involving all seven victims, according to the statement.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.