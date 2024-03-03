New Hampshire man dies while snowmobiling with coworkers in Pittsburg, N.H.

A 64-year-old New Hampshire man died after tipping his snowmobile onto its side on a trail in Pittsburg, N.H., during an apparent medical emergency on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The man was riding with a group of coworkers on rented snowmobiles near Diamond Ridge in the northern New Hampshire town about 1:45 p.m. when his snowmobile tipped on its side as he slowly navigated a turn, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

Others in his group rushed to help him but found he was unresponsive and began performing CPR. The group was able to send a text message to 911 and shared their GPS coordinates via a personal locator beacon, Fish and Game said.