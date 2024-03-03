New Hampshire man dies while snowmobiling with coworkers in Pittsburg, N.H.

A 64-year-old New Hampshire man died after tipping his snowmobile onto its side on a trail in Pittsburg, N.H., during an apparent medical emergency on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The man was riding with a group of coworkers on rented snowmobiles near Diamond Ridge in the northern New Hampshire town about 1:45 p.m. when his snowmobile tipped on its side as he slowly navigated a turn, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.
Others in his group rushed to help him but found he was unresponsive and began performing CPR. The group was able to send a text message to 911 and shared their GPS coordinates via a personal locator beacon, Fish and Game said.
Advertisement
Conservation officers were alerted moments later and launched a rescue effort with members of the Pittsburg Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS, the statement said. When rescuers reached the scene, the man’s coworkers and others who stopped to help were performing CPR.
Life saving measures continued for more than an hour before the man was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m., the Fish and Game Department said. His name was not released pending notification of his family.
“Investigators believe that the victim likely suffered from a medical emergency at the time of the incident and are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office in furtherance of the investigation,” the department said.
The man’s death is the latest in a string of snowmobiling fatalities in New Hampshire this winter, including three women from Massachusetts. Krista Bebezas, 48, of Westford, died Feb. 24 after she crashed into trees along a remote trail in Gorham, N.H.; Shawnee Hollis, 39, of North Brookfield died Feb. 17 after crashing into a tree in Milan, N.H.; and Stacey McGarry, 56, of Littleton died in January following a crash in Berlin, N.H.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.