Man arrested on fugitive warrant in South Carolina in connection with fatal Springfield shooting

On the afternoon of Jan. 31, Atkins allegedly shot and killed Nicorie Adams, 30, of Springfield, and injured a woman, police said.

Jermaine Atkins, of Westfield, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant Thursday in Myrtle Beach, S.C., by the US Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and Myrtle Beach Police Department, Springfield police said in a statement Friday.

A 36-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the January fatal shooting of a man and wounding ofa woman in Springfield was arrested in South Carolina last week, Springfield police said.

Advertisement

While officers were driving to the scene of a a ShotSpotter activation on Rochelle Street about 4:20 p.m., a second ShotSpotter activation occurred on Braddock Street, police said.

When police arrived, they found crime scenes on both streets.

A short time later, a car arrived at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with two gunshot victims, Adams and a woman whose identity was not released, police said. Adams died later that day.

Investigators later determined that Adams and the woman were shot on Rochelle Street and their car crashed on Braddock Street, police said. Investigators obtained a warrant for Atkins’s arrest on Feb. 16 and determined he was in the Myrtle Beach area.

“Atkins will go through the rendition process and will face murder charges in Springfield District Court in the near future,” police said.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.