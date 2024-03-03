Man and woman found fatally shot inside home in Haverhill, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after a man and a woman were found shot and killed inside a home in Haverhill, the Essex district attorney’s office said Sunday.
Police received a call requesting a well-being check at a home on Broadway Street at about 5:43 p.m. and arrived to find the bodies of the man and woman, whose identities were not released pending the notification of their next of kin, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Both died of apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said. There is no known danger to the public.
The killings are under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Essex district attorney’s office and Haverhill police detectives.
