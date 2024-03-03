BPS staff placed on leave after child strapped to chair at Condon K-8 School, officials say

“As soon as we were made aware of this incident we took immediate action and placed staff members involved on leave,” Skipper said. “Our investigation remains ongoing, and we want to reassure all BPS families that we are working with our entire community to ensure that every student feels safe, secure, and welcome.”

Nylon straps and duct tape were used to restrain the child at the South Boston school, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said. In a statement, Superintendent Mary Skipper called the incident “deeply concerning.”

Multiple Boston Public Schools staff members have been placed on leave as officials investigate an incident in which a young child was restrained in a chair by at least one teacher at the James F. Condon K-8 School, officials said Sunday.

The school district did not release the identities of the student who was restrained or the employees placed on leave.

Region 2 Superintendent Mary Driscoll sent a letter Thursday to parents with children in pre-kindergarten at the Condon school to inform them of the incident involving “inappropriate use of restraints on students.”

“I want to reassure you that this matter is being fully addressed consistent with school and district policies,” Driscoll wrote. “The BPS Office of Specialized Services is in direct contact with the school to support staff with proper district protocols regarding the use of student restraints.”

The incident was first reported by WBZ-TV. A woman who identified herself as the mother of the child who was restrained told the station in an interview that her son is 3 years old and has special needs.

“The system failed my son. My son is not an animal, my son is not a criminal. He’s just a baby,” she said.

The woman could not be reached for comment by the Globe on Sunday night.

She told the station that the incident occurred on Feb. 14 but she did not find out about it until last week.

“Why was I not notified by the principal, the teachers, no one? I had to hear it two weeks later from DCF. Imagine my surprise.”

The child’s mother told WBZ she has pulled her son out of the Condon school.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.