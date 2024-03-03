Standoff in Wellesley ends ‘peacefully,’ police say

The man told police that he had been in Boston on Saturday and met some people who offered to let him stay in their apartment in Wellesley instead of renting an Airbnb, Pilecki said. The man told police that he agreed to pay them $40 to spend the night.

Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki said in a news conference at the scene that officers responded to the apartment on Barton Road Sunday afternoon around 3:15 p.m., after a man called and said a person there had pulled a gun on him, according to video of the briefing posted online by Boston 25 News.

Residents were evacuated from a Wellesley public housing complex Sunday as police and a SWAT team responded to a report of an armed person barricaded inside an apartment, but the situation was “resolved peacefully” after a few hours and no one was injured, officials said.

He told police that as he prepared to leave the apartment Sunday afternoon, he found his prescription medication was missing from his backpack. When he confronted three others in the apartment about the missing drug, the man claimed one of them displayed a handgun and told him to get out, according to Pilecki.

Officers spoke with the man at the scene and set up a perimeter around the building, where they could see people inside the apartment through windows, Pilecki said. Police ordered roughly 40 to 50 residents from five adjacent buildings to leave their apartments and gather at a nearby community center, and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT team was called in to assist, Pilecki said.

Member of the State Police bomb squad were also on hand in case they were needed to deploy robotic platforms, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson.

Photos from the scene that were posted on social media showed police wearing bulletproof vests, along with an armored police SWAT vehicle and a command vehicle from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council.

As the SWAT team was setting up, a man came out of the apartment with his hands over his head and was taken into custody, Pilecki said. The man said “he was just taking out the trash and didn’t know what was going on,” the chief said. A woman who rents the apartment then came outside and was taken into custody, he said.

“Following that, we made contact with the final person, the person we suspect who pulled the weapon, and talked him out of the apartment,” Pilecki said. “He is now in custody also.”

Pilecki said he had been told the man was wanted on arrest warrant for traffic violations and did not want to be arrested. He did not release the identities of the three people taken into custody.

In a social media post at 6:41 p.m., the Wellesley Police Department said the situation had been “resolved peacefully.”

Residents of the surrounding apartments were allowed back into their homes, and police were working to obtain a search warrant for the apartment Sunday night, Pilecki said.

“We just cleared the apartment to make sure that nobody else was in there,” he said. “We’re still in the process of getting ... the lessee’s consent to search the apartment. If we don’t get that we’re going to have to do a search warrant, and then we’ll search the apartment for any weapons or drugs or whatever.”

Pilecki said it was important to clear neighbors from the area.

“It’s a very close-knit community down here, and the apartments are very close to each other, so if we did get into a bad situation with shots fired, we wanted to make sure everybody was going to be safe,” he said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.